On World Press Day, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted in a Tweet that the media enjoys absolute freedom in India. He also added that he will expose those surveys that tend to portray a "bad picture" about press freedom in the country. 

In addition, to his Tweet, BJP President JP Nadda said that the press played a great role in the nation by shaping opinions and creating awareness.

However, Congress, in its message on the World Press Freedom Day talked about how India dropped two places on a global press freedom index to be ranked 142nd out of 180 countries last month.  

The party also alleged that BJP is "hell-bent on destroying" this fourth pillar of democracy.     

The UN General Assembly in December 1993 proclaimed World Press Freedom Day following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference. Since then, 3 May, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as the World Press Day.  