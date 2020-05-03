On World Press Day, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted in a Tweet that the media enjoys absolute freedom in India. He also added that he will expose those surveys that tend to portray a "bad picture" about press freedom in the country.

Media has the power to inform and enlighten people. Media in India enjoy absolute freedom. We will expose, sooner than later, those surveys that tend to portray bad picture about "Freedom of Press" in India.#WorldPressFreedomDay — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 3, 2020

In addition, to his Tweet, BJP President JP Nadda said that the press played a great role in the nation by shaping opinions and creating awareness.

Press is the 4th pillar of our democracy & plays a great role in the nation by shaping opinions and creating awareness. On this #WorldPressDay, I salute our media persons for risking their lives to make public aware of various aspects of COVID-19. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 3, 2020

However, Congress, in its message on the World Press Freedom Day talked about how India dropped two places on a global press freedom index to be ranked 142nd out of 180 countries last month.

The party also alleged that BJP is "hell-bent on destroying" this fourth pillar of democracy.

India slipped two places in World Press Freedom Index to 142. As we commemorate #WorldPressFreedomDay, we must remember that the BJP is hell bent on destroying this fourth pillar of democracy and we shouldn't let that happen.



To all the journalists we would say, Daro Mat. pic.twitter.com/JThPf1gTUI — Congress (@INCIndia) May 3, 2020

The UN General Assembly in December 1993 proclaimed World Press Freedom Day following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference. Since then, 3 May, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as the World Press Day.