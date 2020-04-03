Doctors, nurses and other health officials are working round the clock to fight the Covid-19 outbreak. Retired doctors, young volunteers and even pregnant nurses are joining duty to treat patients.

According to reports by The New Indian Express , a female nurse who is 8-months pregnant traveled by car from Tiruchy to Ramanathapuram after receiving a letter that mandated her to join duty in a primary health centre within 3 days.

25-year-old, S Vinothini received a phone call on Wednesday from the Joint Director (JD) of Health Services from Ramanathapuram who told her that she was selected for a nursing post on a contract basis, to help other health officials amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But, it was difficult for her to venture outside since the lockdown was announced so, with the help of DYFI district secretary P Lenin, she approached Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan to give her special permission to travel.

After, she asked for help Collector S Sivarasu issued her a pass that gave her permission to cross through districts, hassle free, during the lockdown.

Vinothini is 8 months pregnant but, she happily accepted the offer of joining work as a nurse in Ramanathapuram. Hats off to her dedication. It's heartwarming to see health officials do everything in their capacity to save our lives.

H/T: New Indian Express