Doctors, nurses and other health officials are working round the clock to fight the Covid-19 outbreak. Retired doctors, young volunteers and even pregnant nurses are joining duty to treat patients.
25-year-old, S Vinothini received a phone call on Wednesday from the Joint Director (JD) of Health Services from Ramanathapuram who told her that she was selected for a nursing post on a contract basis, to help other health officials amid the coronavirus outbreak.
After, she asked for help Collector S Sivarasu issued her a pass that gave her permission to cross through districts, hassle free, during the lockdown.
Vinothini is 8 months pregnant but, she happily accepted the offer of joining work as a nurse in Ramanathapuram. Hats off to her dedication. It's heartwarming to see health officials do everything in their capacity to save our lives.
H/T: New Indian Express