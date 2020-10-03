Protests have broken out demanding justice for the 20-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped and brutally injured in Hathras, UP. 

After succumbing to her injuries, her body was cremated against the wishes for her family and in their absence. 

This adds to the never-ending list of hate crime against women and caste-based violence in the country. 

With each passing day, there's a rise in hate crime against women, especially those from the marginalised section of the society.  