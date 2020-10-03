Protests have broken out demanding justice for the 20-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped and brutally injured in Hathras, UP.

After succumbing to her injuries, her body was cremated against the wishes for her family and in their absence.

This adds to the never-ending list of hate crime against women and caste-based violence in the country.

New Delhi: Youth Congress members dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, organise a demonstration at Jantar Mantar Road to protest the alleged Hathras gangrape pic.twitter.com/7fSfp53GFL — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Pankaj, a Dalit migrant worker from UP, voluntarily stands alone at Heritage Street in Amritsar with a placard written against the alleged fatal gang rape of an 19 year old girl from UP as a mark of protest and to show solidarity with her. #Hathras pic.twitter.com/R4IuBA7y0F — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) October 1, 2020

Most inspiring moment from today's protest at Jantar Mantar, to demand justice for Hathras rape victim, was the presence of Jagisha Arora & Nargis Saifi. Both their partners are in jail for doing their job as responsible citizens-critiquing the govt to make India better. 1/n pic.twitter.com/Tnz3vXEUZc — Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) October 2, 2020

#India: Protests have erupted in New Delhi over the death of a Dalit teen raped and murdered by four men in Hathras. Then forcefully cremated by police without her family's consent.



Every 15 minutes, a woman is raped in India. #femicide #Rape https://t.co/YzjcAJNvKZ pic.twitter.com/SwBhLNVsM5 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 2, 2020

When stopped by cops, Congress frontal organisations @IYC and @MahilaCongress leaders including Mr @srinivasiyc and Ms @sushmitadevinc Or @DelhiPMC President @AmritaDhawan1 sit on the street and protest near UP Bhawan in #Delhi on #Hathras issue ... pic.twitter.com/uwq3tXF19Y — Journalist Ujjwal Sharma (@Journo_Ujjwal) September 30, 2020

Demanding capital punishment for Hathras gangrape accused, people from Balmiki community take out protest rally in UP's Hapur district. pic.twitter.com/SfXXqtnNc7 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 1, 2020

Massive gathering at Jantar Mantar right now!

Rise in rage against caste system.

Jai Bhim !#HathrasProtest#DalitLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/buGGfO2GOK — #JUSTICE_For_Manisha (@Khushi9595) October 2, 2020

Kollam Dist: Mahila Congress activists protested against the brutal gang rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras. Protest march was led by KPCC Sec.& Dist:Pdt: Bindhu Jayan & inaugurated by L.K.Sridevi, KPCC Sec.&Gen.Sec.KPMC.#JusticeForIndiasDaughters pic.twitter.com/UEV0kqT4cv — Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress (@KeralaPMC) October 1, 2020

Protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over Hathras case pic.twitter.com/GUwnXATdDj — Jitender Singh (@jitenderkhalsa) October 2, 2020

Protest demonstartion demanding justice for the Hathras case in various parts of Haryana organised by DYFI. pic.twitter.com/YxKOMzXbcg — DYFI - CEC (@dyficec) October 3, 2020

In patna today, progressive Democratic Alliance organised a protest torch march to demand resignation of UP CM for heinous rape and murder of 20 year old Hathras girl.

Several hundred workers of PAD constituents JAP, SDPI, IUML, ASP jointly participated in the march. pic.twitter.com/OoPBsyb2EQ — Adila T (@AdilaBanuT) October 3, 2020

Who's Next? Protests against Hathras atrocities in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/8b2rhmHTV1 — Road Scholarz (@roadscholarz) September 30, 2020

Massive protest at Jantar Mantar over Hathras case. pic.twitter.com/4odBTempYY — Sajid Ali (@sajid_ali_mir) October 2, 2020

With each passing day, there's a rise in hate crime against women, especially those from the marginalised section of the society.