In this pandemic, we have all been trying to do whatever we can to protect ourselves. Staying at home, sanitising things and our hands, wearing masks.

Masks.

That brings me to the point. A Pune man named Shankar Kurade got himself a mask worth ₹2.89 lakhs. Made of gold. He is not sure if it works. Obviously.

His pictures were posted by ANI, along with the quote:

It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective.

Yeah so, apparently the mask has small holes in it for breathing but protection against coronavirus...well, who cares about that?

Twitter also shared some opinions on the topic.

This man from Pune has made a Gold mask costing Rs 2.9 lakhs. Wonder why he’s not tried eating some Gold just in case... pic.twitter.com/pPvcc4skvW — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) July 3, 2020

Shankar, a man from Pune made a mask of Gold, worth Rs 2.9 lakh. 😐



When thousands are suffering from Hunger and the nation is battling a Pandemic, this is what rich people are doing. pic.twitter.com/Q87F3CN2Z5 — Md Mahfooz Alam🇮🇳 (@alammdmahfooz2) July 3, 2020

After Gold shirts, now a gold mask. What is with Pune and gold? https://t.co/8yslxLIEcO — Karthik Ramachandran (@karbingu) July 4, 2020

Shankar,a man from pimprichinchwad Pune, made a mask of gold worth

2.9 lakhs



😂ameeri dekha rhe ho 😂 pic.twitter.com/39ZnJA53b0 — Miscreant dimpy (@CreantMis) July 3, 2020

Pune man wears gold face mask worth Rs. 3 lacs.



Corona : My terror isn’t your fashion statement 😭 pic.twitter.com/drNzB3IDJI — Vodka + Cyanide (@Riskiest_Poison) July 4, 2020

Who says India is a poor country...

Here people wear mask of GOLD . Koi shaq..



Pune man with mask made of gold pic.twitter.com/coxsNQZtgB — Prabhakar Shukla (@PrabhakarShuk16) July 4, 2020

There is No End of Showshagiri. 🤦🏻



Pune man gets himself mask made of gold worth ₹2.9 lakh https://t.co/AGaC5w12dg

-via pic.twitter.com/j5JD4JXGXf — Vivek Pathak 🇮🇳 विवेक पाठक (@pafcoms) July 4, 2020

This is not the right time to be trying to impress Bappi da.