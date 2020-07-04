In this pandemic, we have all been trying to do whatever we can to protect ourselves. Staying at home, sanitising things and our hands, wearing masks.
That brings me to the point. A Pune man named Shankar Kurade got himself a mask worth ₹2.89 lakhs. Made of gold. He is not sure if it works. Obviously.
His pictures were posted by ANI, along with the quote:
It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective.
Maharashtra: Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. Says, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JrbfI7iwS4— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020
Yeah so, apparently the mask has small holes in it for breathing but protection against coronavirus...well, who cares about that?
This man from Pune has made a Gold mask costing Rs 2.9 lakhs. Wonder why he’s not tried eating some Gold just in case... pic.twitter.com/pPvcc4skvW— Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) July 3, 2020
Shankar, a man from Pune made a mask of Gold, worth Rs 2.9 lakh. 😐— Md Mahfooz Alam🇮🇳 (@alammdmahfooz2) July 3, 2020
When thousands are suffering from Hunger and the nation is battling a Pandemic, this is what rich people are doing. pic.twitter.com/Q87F3CN2Z5
After Gold shirts, now a gold mask. What is with Pune and gold? https://t.co/8yslxLIEcO— Karthik Ramachandran (@karbingu) July 4, 2020
If this man digs his nose, will he be a gold digger?#Coronavirus #mask #Pune #gold https://t.co/38D2lQry3n— Pratyush Patra 🖊 (@KalamWalaBae) July 4, 2020
Shankar,a man from pimprichinchwad Pune, made a mask of gold worth— Miscreant dimpy (@CreantMis) July 3, 2020
Who says India is a poor country...— Prabhakar Shukla (@PrabhakarShuk16) July 4, 2020
There is No End of Showshagiri. 🤦🏻— Vivek Pathak 🇮🇳 विवेक पाठक (@pafcoms) July 4, 2020
Pune man gets himself mask made of gold worth ₹2.9 lakh https://t.co/AGaC5w12dg
