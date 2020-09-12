Honesty is the best policy, at least this is the mantra that, Vitthal Mapare a rickshaw driver from Pune lives by.

The 60-year-old rickshaw driver returned a bag containing cash and jewellery worth ₹7 lakhs to its rightful owner.

Rickshaw Driver Returns Bag Containing Cash, Gold Ornaments To Pune Couple https://t.co/eFsYoeusEW pic.twitter.com/40iZHsoUOj — NDTV (@ndtv) September 11, 2020

Mahboob and Shanaz Shaikh, a couple had boarded his three-wheeler at Keshav Nagar and got off at Hadapsar bus-stand without the bag. Mapare had no clue about the bag until he parked his vehicle to take a break and have a cup of tea.

He noticed the bag lying in the back seat but, he refused to open it. Without any further delay, he immediately took the bag to Ghorpadi chowky and deposited it with sub-inspector Vijay Kadam.

While shedding light on the incident, Mapare in an interview said:

I moved ahead and went to BT Kawade road where I parked my vehicle to have tea. It is then that I noticed this bag lying on the back seat. I did not open it and took it to Ghorpadi chowky nearby and deposited it with sub-inspector Vijay Kadam there.

Upon inspection when sub-inspector Kadam opened the bag he found gold ornaments weighing 11 tolas, ₹20,000 cash, all worth ₹7 lakh, and some clothes.

Sub-inspector Kadam got in touch with Hadapsar police station and that's when he found out that the couple had visited the police station a few moments ago to file a complaint for the missing bag.

Finally, the bag was handed over to the couple and Mapare was felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bawche for his good deed.

People on Twitter also praised the rickshaw driver for being honest.

Mapare has been a rickshaw driver for several years now. Over the past few days, he has been overjoyed with all the love he has received. And, he considers that to be the biggest reward of his life.

There is still hope in this world. People like him reinstate our faith in humanity. We salute him!