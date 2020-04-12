In the middle of a nationwide lockdown, Indian Railways delivered 20 litres of camel milk to a family in Mumbai after a woman tweeted about its unavailability for her three-and-a-half-year-old autistic child.

The tweet was directed to the PM which mentioned how her child is allergic to cow goat and buffalo milk. She added that there wasn't enough camel milk to last the entire 21-day nationwide lockdown.

@narendramodi Sir I have a 3.5 yrs old child suffering from autism and severe food allergies . He survives on Camel Milk and limited qty of pulses. When lockdown started I didn’t have enough camel milk to last this long. Help me get Camel Milk or its powder from Sadri(Rajasthan). — neha kumari (@nehakum79798495) April 4, 2020

The tweet went viral and many users gave several suggestions. Among them was, IPS officer Arun Bothra who contacted Advik Foods, the first brand of camel milk products in the country based in Rajasthan and the company offered camel milk to the child.

Chief Passenger Traffic Manager, North Western Railway (NWR) added,

After taking permission from the appropriate authority, the train was stopped and the camel milk was delivered to the woman at Bandra. For us at the Indian Railways, this is not the time to look at commercial gains. We have been asked to help out wherever possible in whichever way we can. Our (NWR) trains run through 18 districts of the country and we will do whatever is needed to help people out.

In less than a week's time, Bothra tweeted about this deed by the Indian railways and how they also delivered the milk to another person in need of it.

20 lts. camel milk reached Mumbai by train last night. The family has kindly shared part of it with another needy person in the city.



Thanking Sh.Tarun Jain, CPTM, North-West Railways who ensured an unscheduled halt to pick the container.@RailwaySeva@RailMinIndia https://t.co/fCxI6EJTrX — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) April 11, 2020

Twitter too praised this effort.

Amazing to see how to simply make things happen!

When there is a will, things are made to happen. — Kapil Negi (@negikapil) April 11, 2020

Humanity is the biggest religion. God bless u Bhai — Ajai Bothra (@ajaibothra) April 11, 2020

It's so amazing. People may not understand but kids on Autism spectrum are not flexible so nothing else but camel milk was needed here.

Thank you so much sir. — Shweta (@shwetapriya_) April 11, 2020

This is what i wanna wake up to... if breaking rule then it’s for humanity — Koi (@Fried_Papad) April 11, 2020

Where there is a will, there is a way.