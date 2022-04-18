Weddings are special and everything holds a meaning. And, it's almost difficult to choose an appropriate gift for that 'yaar ki shaadi'. But, it looks like a group of friends from Gujarat's Rajkot have figured that out as well.

This group got their friend lemons, in a wedding ceremony that took place in Rajkot's Dharoji town - given that the prices of lemons are soaring in the country.

At this time, the prices of lemons in the state and the country have gone up a lot. There is a lot of need for lemons this season. That’s why, I have presented lemons.

- Dinesh to ANI

People also reacted to this unique wedding gift:

Lemon is actually the new gold!



Guests at a wedding party in Gujarat's Rajkot gift lemons to groom. Guests said since the prices of lemons have soared, they thought it would be the best gift.#LemonPrice — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) April 17, 2022

The high demand for lemons has led to a rise in prices with even wholesale rates reaching as high as ₹200 per kg. The steepest hike among vegetables was seen in the prices of lemon and chilies. This is also due to a shortage in supply. Of course, the internet hasn't been calm since the surge in prices. As a result, memes also took over Twitter. And well, they were funny.

Band breakup ft Nimbu Mirchi after soaring #LemonPrice pic.twitter.com/kJgfXVyIpA — Prabhat Pandey (@_pandeyprabhat_) April 8, 2022

I went to buy LEMONS 🍋🍋, but changed my mind and bought MERCEDES BENZ instead....



😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣#LemonPrice pic.twitter.com/pvhrkLnSYf — Subba Rao 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@TNSubbaRao1) April 12, 2022

This is not the first time when friends put a lot of thought into wedding gifts. A couple in Tamil Nadu was recently gifted petrol and diesel, amid a hike in prices.

Amidst rising #PetrolDieselPriceHike, friends of the newly married couple, Girish Kumar and Keerthana decided to gift the couple One Litre #petrol and One Litre #diesel as a wedding present at their Wedding reception in Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district #FuelPriceHike pic.twitter.com/Wr3BErZUwg — Apoorva Jayachandran (@Jay_Apoorva18) April 7, 2022

The nimbu-mirchi duo might just be the best gift right now. Take notes, people.