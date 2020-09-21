The Rajya Sabha passed the two contentious farm bills, this Sunday, despite protests from the Opposition parties.

The two bills propose to liberalise the agriculture market and give legal framework to contract farming.

Source: India Today

The passing of the bills through voice vote, saw high drama in the house after the Deputy Chairman refused to allow voting on resolutions moved by the Opposition.

Source: Indian Express

Further, Rajya Sabha TV also muted the audio telecast of the proceedings when the opposition MPs were protesting in the house.

This caused a huge uproar on social media with netizens calling it the 'death of democracy'.

MPs from the Oppostition parties had urged the government to refer the bills to a select committee for review, but their demands were not accepted.