82-year-old Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who was seen alongside PM Modi and several other VIPs during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has tested positive for coronavirus, reported NDTV.

The ceremony which took place on August 5, saw the head of the Ram Mandir trust sharing the stage with 4 people, including the Prime Minister, the CM of UP Yogi Adityanath, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Governor Anandiben Patel.

The same report quoted Sarvagya Ram Mishra, District Magistrate of Mathura (where Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is currently at), as saying:

We were informed that Maharaj-ji has some fever, so we sent a team of doctors and they investigated and gave medicines. The fever is normal. He has mild breathlessness and we checked his oxygen level. It is saturated. There is nothing serious. We checked for coronavirus, did antigen test and there is positivity.

He also added the CM has given directions for the Mahant to be shifted to Medanta hospital and the arrangements for the same have been made. 

Earlier, 15 people including a priest at the Ram Mandir had tested positive for the virus.

The Mahant's health condition is currently stable.