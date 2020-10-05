Yes, this one.
Many people asked me to name my café as Arshad Khan and told me to change the current name. But I refused because ‘Chaiwala’ is my identity.
سوشل میڈیا سے شہرت پا کر ٹی وی ڈرامے میں کام کرنے والے ارشد خان المعروف 'چائے والا' نے اسلام آباد میں ماڈرن طرز کا چائے کا ڈھابہ کھول لیا ہے جہاں وہ خود بھی خاص مہمانوں کے لیے چائے بنائیں گے۔ دیکھیے حارث خالد کی اس ڈیجیٹل رپورٹ میں#Pakistan #Chaiwala #ArshadKhan pic.twitter.com/DomhlfUfAJ— Urdu News (@UrduNewsCom) October 3, 2020
The internet was extremely happy to hear about his new project. They wished him luck and success in life.
Wow I am so happy for him.— Javeria Siddique (@javerias) October 3, 2020
Good on the lad, I hope it does well and I might swing by myself. 👍🏿 https://t.co/M0NrR95NJf— gorgonzola34 (@gorgonzola34) October 5, 2020
The happiest thing I've seen all day. I remember all the mixed reactions from people when he was first discovered. People like Arshad are often laughed about and forgotten, its refreshing to see this boy achieve everything in life while remaining true to himself. So proud🥺❤ https://t.co/pv9mY37f1P— Noori Poppins (@NuriJaamTamachi) October 4, 2020
Arshad Khan was spotted by Jiah Ali, a professional photographer in September 2016.
