Remember the viral photograph of Arshad Khan, a chaiwala from Pakistan who took the internet by storm with his good looks, four years ago in 2016?

Yes, this one.

Wondering, where he is and what he has been up to?

Well, after trending on the internet and gaining popularity worldwide, Arshad has now established his own chai café in Islamabad.

The name of the café, you ask? It's Café Chaiwala Roof Top. Arshad is one of those who used his popularity wisely to do better things in life. During an interview, he said:

Many people asked me to name my café as Arshad Khan and told me to change the current name. But I refused because ‘Chaiwala’ is my identity.

The interiors of his newly opened café is quite interesting. It has several desi elements like kites, desi tables and chairs and paintings placed in and around the eatery.

سوشل میڈیا سے شہرت پا کر ٹی وی ڈرامے میں کام کرنے والے ارشد خان المعروف 'چائے والا' نے اسلام آباد میں ماڈرن طرز کا چائے کا ڈھابہ کھول لیا ہے جہاں وہ خود بھی خاص مہمانوں کے لیے چائے بنائیں گے۔ دیکھیے حارث خالد کی اس ڈیجیٹل رپورٹ میں#Pakistan #Chaiwala #ArshadKhan pic.twitter.com/DomhlfUfAJ — Urdu News (@UrduNewsCom) October 3, 2020

Apart from tea, there are 15-20 items on the menu right now but, he intends on adding more items in the near future. These days, Arshad spends most of his time at the café and is simultaneously trying to complete his other pending projects in the field of entertainment.

The internet was extremely happy to hear about his new project. They wished him luck and success in life.

Wow I am so happy for him. — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) October 3, 2020

Quite impressive. — Wasim Iqbal (@Wasim_ktk31) October 3, 2020

Good on the lad, I hope it does well and I might swing by myself. 👍🏿 https://t.co/M0NrR95NJf — gorgonzola34 (@gorgonzola34) October 5, 2020

Good to see him grow https://t.co/150yEhglcx — Wajeeh Zaidi (@DJ_Chachoo) October 4, 2020

The happiest thing I've seen all day. I remember all the mixed reactions from people when he was first discovered. People like Arshad are often laughed about and forgotten, its refreshing to see this boy achieve everything in life while remaining true to himself. So proud🥺❤ https://t.co/pv9mY37f1P — Noori Poppins (@NuriJaamTamachi) October 4, 2020

An inspiration for lot of people https://t.co/tTpGhRyoyc — Ghazi (@ChandlerBing_3) October 4, 2020

Arshad Khan was spotted by Jiah Ali, a professional photographer in September 2016.

Inspirational!