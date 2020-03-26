Acclaimed Indian-origin chef and the co-owner of The Bombay Canteen, passed away on Wednesday due to coronavirus. He was 59.

He had gotten himself admitted to a hospital in New York after experiencing mild symptoms and had posted a picture on Instagram informing his followers about the same.

He succumbed to the illness within a week, after which Hunger Inc. Hospitality released a statement saying: 

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on 25 March, in New Jersey, USA. He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter. Floyd tested positive for Covid 19, in USA, on 18 March and was being treated for the same at Mountainside Medical Centre, New Jersey, USA.

Earlier, the company had informed people about Floyd testing positive for the virus, saying that the they are personally reaching out to people he may have interacted with during his India visit, so that they can isolate themselves.

Floyd's demise was mourned by many, including chef Kunal Kapur and Padma Lakshmi.

Rest in peace, chef.