We know that the novel Coronavirus is deadly and more serious than a lot of diseases that came before it. But since it is still a relatively new disease, it is unclear as to how serious the disease actually is.

Recently, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Chief of the World Health Organization in a virtual briefing from Geneva gave some insight about the severity of this disease. He said:

We know that COVID-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly, 10 times more deadly than the 2009 flu pandemic.

In 2009, the H1N1 flu or the swine flu has caused a global pandemic and had killed about 12,469 deaths in the U.S. alone, according to the CDC.

However, in comparison, more than 23,000 deaths have been reported in the US so far due to COVID-19 and experts believe that this figure is only going to rise.

In the wake of the severity of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many countries in the world, including USA, India, Japan, Italy, South Korea, are under either partial or complete lockdown.