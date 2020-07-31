As new details continue to unfold in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Bollywood actor and Sushant's girfriend, Rhea Chakbraborty has issued a statement about the allegations levelled against her.

In the video statement, she can be heard saying:

I have immense faith in God, and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers, as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail.

On July 28, Sushant's father filed an FIR with Patna Police, against Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment of suicide. Since then the case has seen several twists and turns and is currently being investigated by both, Mumbai and Bihar police.