Not a day goes by when people of Delhi/NCR don't witness a road accident. Sometimes it's rash driving, sometimes it's bad roads and sometimes, it's just road rage. 

Case in point, this video where a Scorpio driver tries to run over a biker after a brief argument between the two!

People have been calling it an attempt to murder and rightfully so!

Metro hi sahi hai bhai. Pata nahi kaun kab ch*tiya nikal jaae!