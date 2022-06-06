Not a day goes by when people of Delhi/NCR don't witness a road accident. Sometimes it's rash driving, sometimes it's bad roads and sometimes, it's just road rage.
Case in point, this video where a Scorpio driver tries to run over a biker after a brief argument between the two!
Delhi road-rage video going viral. This is EVERYDAY Dilli/NCR for those who may not be familiar. pic.twitter.com/GPu4usnTQT— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 6, 2022
People have been calling it an attempt to murder and rightfully so!
Roadrage is getting out of hand... and not just in Delhi.— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) June 6, 2022
Have seen it in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru as well. A serious, big and growing problem. https://t.co/vCtAnruuLv
This is criminal act https://t.co/a2BZYXC7Yk— Shrikant zanwar (@cashrikant85) June 6, 2022
That fact that the Scorpio driver didn’t even think twice before attempting to run over someone in broad daylight should tell everything about safety in the capital https://t.co/K4oktpexpe— Hrishikesh Baruah (@hrishikesh1234) June 6, 2022
These people should be jailed and the key thrown away for good. Its luck that the biker was wearing protective gear. https://t.co/ACBv6JOxE3— Shan (@cipher4uall) June 6, 2022
OMG ! That Scorpio guy should be booked for attempt to murder . What if some other vehicle hit that guy ? Horrible yaar https://t.co/S0voTxxCOe— AjeebDastan (@AjeebDastan7) June 6, 2022
