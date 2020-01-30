Rohith Vemula would have been 31 today. Somewhere he is.

The scholar, whose suicide in 2016, sparked a chain of events across the country, would have been celebrating his birthday today - and people have not forgotten that.

Least of all, his mother.

In a tweet posted today, she wrote that if it were possible, she'd go to the stars where Rohith is now, and that would be enough - even if it were for a few moments.

Living life without you is so hard. If we could visit stars even for a day, the pain would go away for a moment, maybe... I hold you close within my 💙 & there you remain, To walk with me throughout my life till we meet again.



My Son, Happy Birthday 😔 — Radhika Vemula (@vemula_radhika) January 29, 2020

And that led to a chain of comments from her people remembering Rohith and his unfortunate demise.

Happy birthday Hero (Rohit Vemula)

You will live forever in our hearts... — Abdul Rehman (@abdul_rehman043) January 29, 2020

Tears.

We love you Amma! We love Rohith and we love Raja! Love and strength all across 🍂 — suraj yengde (@surajyengde) January 29, 2020

More power to you ma'am. A star was indeed born. He is an inspiration to us all. May allah almighty put him amongst the best of stars. Salute to you ma'am for fighting so fiercly. I promise you that i shall do my part to follow your sons teaching. May everything be made easy . — Seema Baig (@SeemaBaig7) January 29, 2020

Maam, I'm so sorry for ur loss. I may not have lost a child but I can feel ur pain as a mom myself. I pray that God gives u the strength to come to terms with his death. Ur son is in a better place. Be Strong & god will help u heal. — kuLsum Khan (@kushi123456) January 29, 2020

This is so hard to read 😢 More power to you Amma — Ravi Ratan (@scribe_it) January 29, 2020

Yes very hard. Happy BIRTHDAY Rohit.

Mother @vemula_radhika May God Speed you. — Sandeep Choudhury (@Sandeep71121431) January 29, 2020

Rohit is an inspiration, he fought bravely against powerful fascist regime and gave up his life to save millions of oppressed in India. He'll be remembered for centuries.💐💐#HappyBirthday #RohithVemula — EKRAM WARIS اکرام وارث (@ekramwaris) January 29, 2020

#RohithVemula you are alive inside each one of us. Your legacy will never be forgotten.



Rest In Space Brother

Jai Bhim 🙏🏽 — Prince Barpaga (@Princebarpaga) January 29, 2020

Rohith committed suicide in 2016, leaving behind a suicide note, in which he said his birth is a 'fatal accident'. Since then, he has become a symbol of unity for people fighting the caste system and everything that's wrong about it.

Wherever you are Rohith, we hope you rest in peace.