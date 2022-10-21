It is no secret that the life of pregnant women in the corporate world is far from easy. They come under immense scrutiny and fall prey to varied discrimination and prejudices. On one side, employers pretend to be all about creating a thriving workforce; on the other, they don’t wanna hire pregnant women or, in some cases, even fire the existing ones (while their social media reeks of pretentious claims).

Also Read: 16 Women Reveal The Most Inappropriate Things People Said To Them When They Were Pregnant

Highlighting the deeply problematic biases against pregnant women in the corporates, Sabhyata, a clothing brand, has released a powerful Diwali Ad in its campaign #RedefiningCelebration.

The ad features a pregnant woman (Ayesha Kaduskar) walking nervously towards her last round of a job interview. She’s waiting for her turn when a random lady (Sheeba Chaddha) behind her offers her a paratha. The woman asks her about potential interview questions, to which Sheeba makes a nonchalant expression and responds , “Shaadi ko kitna time hua? Husband kya karta hai? Family kab plan kar rahe ho? Ladkiyon se yahi sab poochte hain.”

(video part 2 of 2)

Ayesha Kadusar, who really sells us the narrative!), the thought… all prop the somewhat unrelated inclusion of the brand.



Lovely work by the agency 'P se Picture'. pic.twitter.com/TD33nd77Ab — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) October 20, 2022

Sheeba questions the woman about her last job and later convinces her to not reveal her pregnancy to the interviewers. Eventually, she hands her a Diwali gift and leaves. Towards the end of the ad, it is revealed that Sheeba is the CEO of the organization & she has hired the pregnant woman.

While the ad really makes it a point to sensitize the audience about the challenges pregnant women face, one can also look at how it was a woman, and not another male counterpart, who hired the pregnant candidate. How beautiful the world will be if the same empathy could come from people regardless of their gender? Additionally, it’s interesting how the pregnant woman took a moment to process that she had just been interviewed. We all know the apparent sexism of the corporate world. Over the years, several women have shared how interviewees have trouble accepting women interviewers. They’d rather engage with the male interviewers even if their female counterpart has posed the question.

Read more: 28 Women Get Candid About Casual Sexism They Face On A Daily Basis

The beautiful storytelling and the compelling performances in the advertisement are really garnering love and appreciation. Twitter is in all awe of the empowering ad. Here’s how people are reacting.

Such a gem! Kudos to Sabhyata..all women wish this was reality! I had to ask higher powers to intervene to get my rightful maternity leave..working at the highest level in public health!! https://t.co/TbiZ01ErDp — DrSonali Rawal (Dr., She, Her) (@sonalirawal) October 21, 2022

I am sure for every woman this hits Home!!



Hope it makes people ( of any gender) who conduct interviews reflect on how commonly these questions are asked by them and how they impact not just individuals but also families besides the work place and world of course! https://t.co/suPrsVri8E — Mansi Khanderia (@Geeky_Foodie) October 20, 2022

What a brilliant ad! I’ve seen many women grapple with this question. Should I lie?



🥹🥹 What a fantastic actor Sheeba Chaddha is! https://t.co/B31tBsG8N4 — Shruti Jahagirdar (@Shruti_my_voice) October 21, 2022

Brilliant! We need more of these.. https://t.co/GJ02mXk8IU — Harshal Vora (@h_vora) October 21, 2022

Splendid thought process https://t.co/Fm5BntgPUr — Vivek Tiwari (@lord_vivek) October 21, 2022

This hit home… beautiful ad,was asked all the questions all through the career… I count now … whether second or third question when they ask about what my husband is doing…it's such a trigger.. https://t.co/J5i23UMQsV — Dr.Aarathi Bellary (@Coffeehudigi) October 20, 2022

Absolutely. Every woman has to face this even today whether you are married or not — Manjarita De (@DeManjarita) October 20, 2022

There is a story here that’s much more than what meets the eye. The prejudice is not limited to corporate hiring. Do we easily hire a pregnant house help?

Sheeba Chaddha is a star! Seema also steals the show from under Madhuri’s nose as an obnoxious NRI wife in Majja Ma. https://t.co/OMK3rY8p28 — Shilpa Godbole (@godbole_shilpa) October 21, 2022

Amazing that such ads are coming out. I know people who denied jobs or promotions to pregnant but deserving girls. Feel so identified with this ad. — Amit (@amits450) October 20, 2022

Didn’t know I will end up being teary eyed by the end of it! Kudos✨🙌 https://t.co/uJuvyjOP4R — Parth (@ParthK_23) October 20, 2022

Whether this happens or not, I don't know- or care. I am just happy that someone made this ad. It gives hope. https://t.co/IdrlQuuHRM — Natasha Ramarathnam (@nuts2406) October 20, 2022

Amazing ad guys, all those associated with the production of this ad should be proud of yourselves… Couldn't help watching it twice in a row — abhi val (@abhivalimbe) October 20, 2022

What a beautiful film and such a lovely message. Hats off #Sabhyata https://t.co/aJLkwmDpGH — Amit Gupta (@AmitSpeaketh) October 20, 2022

I can relate so much to this advertisement. Being a woman, married and a mom, doing our job and helping run a family altogether is such a big ask. We’re just happy that we can carve a niche for ourselves in both worlds❤️ https://t.co/nLygRTaYzw — Rich (@isay_nobita) October 21, 2022

I think very good advertisement. But in corporate world such things are very very rare. — Aslibanya (@Aslibanya) October 20, 2022

I didn't cry.

Something went in my eyes https://t.co/iT5GbzxknA — Swati Garekar (@swatigar) October 21, 2022

This is the best Ad in recent times. https://t.co/idHxs5Q7Ua — Srizzler (@srizzler) October 21, 2022

Hope this change spills over from ads to real life soon https://t.co/hdd4NBwbXs — Dr SareeDon (@DrPyaricetamoI) October 20, 2022

This is such a beautiful ad ❤️ https://t.co/sFV3dccqXZ — 🌸 (@sim_ran_awayyy) October 21, 2022

It’s so great to see such ads coming out. Conversations like these need to happen a lot more. Here’s hoping for change… A woman’s pregnancy shouldn’t ever be held against her merit and qualifications.