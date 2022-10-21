It is no secret that the life of pregnant women in the corporate world is far from easy. They come under immense scrutiny and fall prey to varied discrimination and prejudices. On one side, employers pretend to be all about creating a thriving workforce; on the other, they don’t wanna hire pregnant women or, in some cases, even fire the existing ones (while their social media reeks of pretentious claims).
Highlighting the deeply problematic biases against pregnant women in the corporates, Sabhyata, a clothing brand, has released a powerful Diwali Ad in its campaign #RedefiningCelebration.
The ad features a pregnant woman (Ayesha Kaduskar) walking nervously towards her last round of a job interview. She’s waiting for her turn when a random lady (Sheeba Chaddha) behind her offers her a paratha. The woman asks her about potential interview questions, to which Sheeba makes a nonchalant expression and responds, “Shaadi ko kitna time hua? Husband kya karta hai? Family kab plan kar rahe ho? Ladkiyon se yahi sab poochte hain.”
Sheeba questions the woman about her last job and later convinces her to not reveal her pregnancy to the interviewers. Eventually, she hands her a Diwali gift and leaves. Towards the end of the ad, it is revealed that Sheeba is the CEO of the organization & she has hired the pregnant woman.
While the ad really makes it a point to sensitize the audience about the challenges pregnant women face, one can also look at how it was a woman, and not another male counterpart, who hired the pregnant candidate. How beautiful the world will be if the same empathy could come from people regardless of their gender? Additionally, it’s interesting how the pregnant woman took a moment to process that she had just been interviewed. We all know the apparent sexism of the corporate world. Over the years, several women have shared how interviewees have trouble accepting women interviewers. They’d rather engage with the male interviewers even if their female counterpart has posed the question.
The beautiful storytelling and the compelling performances in the advertisement are really garnering love and appreciation. Twitter is in all awe of the empowering ad. Here’s how people are reacting.
It’s so great to see such ads coming out. Conversations like these need to happen a lot more. Here’s hoping for change… A woman’s pregnancy shouldn’t ever be held against her merit and qualifications.