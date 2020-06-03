Humans can be really brutal. Recently, the news of a pregnant elephant dying after being fed a pineapple filled with powerful crackers, caused outrage on social media.
The barbaric act is being condemned a lot on the Internet.
While everyone is criticising the act in their own way, prominent cartoonist Satish Acharya shared a cartoon showing one last conversation between the unborn calf and its mother.
Pregnant elephant dies after eating cracker-stuffed pineapple! @sifydotcom cartoon pic.twitter.com/0CAtISh7AH— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) June 3, 2020
The pregnant elephant convinces her child that it won't regret not seeing this inhumane world.
The cartoon that rightly depicts the state of affairs is making people sad.
What should be done to the person who is guilty of this?— Syed Usman (@Sydusm) June 3, 2020
He should be given the same stuffing to eat— The Whole World 🌍 (@TheWhoIeWorId) June 3, 2020
This is so heartbreaking. There should be place in hell for perpetrators of cruelty like this. Same for perpetrators of most heinous crime on humans.— kamaljit sandhu (@kamaljitsandhu) June 3, 2020
Whoever did the cruelty to the elephants must be punished very badly... How rock hearted these people will be???? to do this brutal act.. Why are human's not able to understand this world belongs to every species..We humans are destroying there forest for our selfishness.— Sreelesh (@sree20022017) June 3, 2020
June 3, 2020
We are not humans!!!!!!!😥😢😰— LOKAMITHRA (@lokmithra) June 3, 2020
And we call them animal's....— Pranav (@Leadsdaway) June 3, 2020
Seriously won't regret.. very rightly put— Saif (@kmohdsaif) June 3, 2020
Humans are good ? pic.twitter.com/8uQaCI289l— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 3, 2020
It's we humans, who do not deserve these animals.