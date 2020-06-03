Humans can be really brutal. Recently, the news of a pregnant elephant dying after being fed a pineapple filled with powerful crackers, caused outrage on social media.

Source: NDTV

The barbaric act is being condemned a lot on the Internet.

While everyone is criticising the act in their own way, prominent cartoonist Satish Acharya shared a cartoon showing one last conversation between the unborn calf and its mother.

The pregnant elephant convinces her child that it won't regret not seeing this inhumane world.

The cartoon that rightly depicts the state of affairs is making people sad.

It's we humans, who do not deserve these animals.