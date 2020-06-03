Humans can be really brutal. Recently, the news of a pregnant elephant dying after being fed a pineapple filled with powerful crackers, caused outrage on social media.

The barbaric act is being condemned a lot on the Internet.

While everyone is criticising the act in their own way, prominent cartoonist Satish Acharya shared a cartoon showing one last conversation between the unborn calf and its mother.

Pregnant elephant dies after eating cracker-stuffed pineapple! @sifydotcom cartoon pic.twitter.com/0CAtISh7AH — Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) June 3, 2020

The pregnant elephant convinces her child that it won't regret not seeing this inhumane world.

The cartoon that rightly depicts the state of affairs is making people sad.

What should be done to the person who is guilty of this? — Syed Usman (@Sydusm) June 3, 2020

He should be given the same stuffing to eat — The Whole World 🌍 (@TheWhoIeWorId) June 3, 2020

Can Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi take a strict action against the perpetrators of this barbaric crime ? — Shikha (@shikha_shrivas) June 3, 2020

This is so heartbreaking. There should be place in hell for perpetrators of cruelty like this. Same for perpetrators of most heinous crime on humans. — kamaljit sandhu (@kamaljitsandhu) June 3, 2020

Whoever did the cruelty to the elephants must be punished very badly... How rock hearted these people will be???? to do this brutal act.. Why are human's not able to understand this world belongs to every species..We humans are destroying there forest for our selfishness. — Sreelesh (@sree20022017) June 3, 2020

We are not humans!!!!!!!😥😢😰 — LOKAMITHRA (@lokmithra) June 3, 2020

And we call them animal's.... — Pranav (@Leadsdaway) June 3, 2020

Seriously won't regret.. very rightly put — Saif (@kmohdsaif) June 3, 2020

Humans are good ? pic.twitter.com/8uQaCI289l — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 3, 2020

It's we humans, who do not deserve these animals.