As per a circular issued by the District Education Officer of Surat, all the schools in the city have been asked to organise 'Matru-Pitru Pujan Diwas' on 14th February, Valentine's Day.

A circular issued by district education officer asks schools in Gujarat's Surat to organise 'Matru-Pitru Pujan Diwas' (Mother-Father Worship Day) on Feb 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day, to "cultivate Indian cultural values among schoolchildren" — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2020

According to reports, this is being done to cultivate Indian cultural values among school children.

The circular apparently also lays down guidelines on how to celebrate the day. The schools in the city have been asked to invite five to ten couples who will be worshipped by their children studying there with flowers, vermilion, chanting of prayers and offering sweets.

Students will also have to deliver a speech describing the importance of parents in their lives.

The circular reads:

In current times the youth is blindly following those practices which are against the glorious tradition of our country. To nurture best values from childhood and to protect our culture, Mother-Father Worship Day message should be given.

The schools have also been asked to submit a report to the district education officer with the details of the event along with the photographs.