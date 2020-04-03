In India's latest attempts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the citizens if this country to light candles. Now, while it seems like this is an event to somwhow show solidarity, many people think that this was a scientific masterstroke...

... including Dr K.K Agarwal, a Padma awardee and the ex-president of the Indian Medical Association.

This is Padma Shri K.K. Agarwal, heart surgeon and ex-President of IMA. He is promoting quackery and sorcery to fight #CoronavirusOutbreak



You are in safe hands, countrymen! pic.twitter.com/i06NrH4JxZ — Ranga (@RangaSiyaar1) April 3, 2020

This video had also been tweeted by the official account of MyGovIndia but it has since been taken down.

And whenever it has come to science, WhatsApp forwards have always taken the driver's seat.

Awesome, isn't it?

Oh, dear Lord! What on Earth is this?

Such activation, much wow!

Do people actually believe this?

Lord, please take me now. I've seen enough.

We are all so doomed!