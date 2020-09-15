Is there life out there? Well, according to the latest news, there might be some form of alien life on a planet right next to us.

Scientists have found potential signs that microbes may inhabit the highly acidic clouds of Venus. The presence of a gas called phosphine is a sign that there might be actual life on Venus!

The international scientific team first spotted the phosphine using the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawaii. They noted that phosphine is usually produced by bacteria thriving in oxygen-starved environments.

Phosphine is a phosphorus atom with three hydrogen atoms attached, and is highly toxic to humans. Scientists suspect that the living beings might be aerial microbes that can survive extreme acidity.

A probe may be sent to Venus some time in the future to study this new information.

Currently, research is continuing to either confirm the presence of life or find an alternative explanation.