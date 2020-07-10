After several months of lockdown, Japan's Fuji-Q Highland Theme Park near Tokyo re-opened in June with certain guidelines in place to ensure safety of the people amid the pandemic.
'Don't scream and be serious' Japan theme park tells rollercoaster riders https://t.co/30BEPFxy8v— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 9, 2020
Riders are being encouraged to do so to minimise the risk of spreading droplets around in view of Covid-19 fears. But, that's not all. Thrill seekers have also been asked to put on their 'most serious' face for the ride photo.
And, they have been asked to share their photos online as part of the #KeepASeriousFace challenge. Why? Because, those who perform the best will be given free day passes.
Here are pictures of some of the successful attempts.
今日は夫婦で心の中で絶叫❗️いろんな疲れやストレスが吹っ飛びました。— はると (@E2MMiCmqSNMrDxR) July 5, 2020
FUJIYAMAよ…またいつか会いに行くから、待っててね❗️
#真顔チャレンジ pic.twitter.com/qY84W2D4jg
カメラ向こうか正面向くか迷った末のカメラ目線— なおっきー (@ike_naokki) June 29, 2020
FUJIYAMA4回も乗れたしめっちゃ楽しかった！！#真顔チャレンジ pic.twitter.com/dM2qabGp8M
#真顔チャレンジ#富士急ハイランド— ゆーゆ〜@壮絶な竹富島ロス (@yadoya_nizato) June 23, 2020
ここ以外終始気持ち悪いほど笑ってました pic.twitter.com/SBwMQKWgnn
Apparently, the challenge will go on until July 17 so, if you're in Japan and you think you can handle the pressure, this is your chance to shine.
As of now, Japan has reported over 20,370 COVID-19 cases and over 980 deaths. Restrictions in Japan have been eased since May as the number of cases were brought under control.