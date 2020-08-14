Until now, we have seen videos of people having food and whatnot during TV news debates but with most things moving online due to the pandemic, there are new surprises every day.
I am hinting at a recent hearing of Rajasthan High Court where lawyer Rajeev Dhavan was seen enjoying hookah.
No joke, here's the video of the same.
Hiding his face behind papers, Rajeev Dhavan tried to have a few drags, but forgot, I am assuming that the smoke can fly. For a split second, he can also be seen holding the nozzle of hookah as other lawyers like Kapil Sibal continue speaking in the court of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal.
The hearing was regarding 6 BSP MLAs merging with the Indian National Congress, and the video of it went viral soon after.
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan smoking hookah during Rajasthan HIGH court virtual hearing 😂 pic.twitter.com/rJ47YHbZgt— Govinda Zavar (@GovindaZavar) August 13, 2020
According to The Indian Express, Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal later advised Dhavan to quit smoking, and apparently he told him that he shall.