Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, has been detained by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) for questioning after the team busted an alleged rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress Ship off the Mumbai coast.

Apart from the 23-year-old star kid, NCB has also detained seven other people. The officials also seized a number of drugs such as LSD, cocaine, hashish and MD from the rave party.

According to a report, the officials received the information about the rave party a couple of days ago. They then booked their tickets and boarded the ship posing as passengers. Once the ship reached the middle of the sea, some of the passengers allegedly started consuming drugs and officials caught them red-handed. The entry fee for the party was around ₹1 lakh.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) yesterday

detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai



(Earlier visuals from outside NCB office) pic.twitter.com/c0OctLI1jk — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Currently, SRK’s eldest son is being questioned by the NCB for the drug bust case in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a convoy of cars was seen leaving the actors’ residence and making its way to the NCB office.

Further details are awaited.