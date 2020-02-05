Just days after Kapil Gujjar was arrested by the Delhi Police for firing and threatening the Shaheen Bagh protesters, BJP claimed that he was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The police officials stated they've recovered photos from Gujjar's phone with top AAP leaders like Sanjay Singh and Atishi.

But amidst the claims, the shooter's family has made a statement.



According to NDTV, the parents of Kapil Gujjar denied his son's links with any political party and said he is not linked with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), thus contradicting the claims made by the police and BJP.

Despite photos of him doing the rounds with AAP leaders, Gujjar's brother and father clearly said his son has no connection with the leaders or the party.

They further added:

Neither me nor my family has anything to do with AAP. They came to campaign during the Lok Sabha election (last year) and made us all wear AAP caps and that is what the photo is. I used to be in BSP and fought an election as BSP candidate in 2012. After that I was unwell so I quit politics. We have nothing to do with politics. This time, when the BJP candidate came to campaign here, I garlanded him too like I would welcome any other candidate.

Kapil Gujjar had fired gunshots in the air, while standing at the barricade of the Shaheen Bagh protest area.

He was also heard saying "Humare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi aur kisi ki nahi (in our country only Hindus will prevail)", while being taken away by the police.