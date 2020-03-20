Following the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's plea, former cricket great Shane Warne has decided to produce hand sanitisers from his gin distillery.

Warne posted about the same on his Twitter handle.

So proud of all the team @708gin as this is awesome ! I’m so glad we could do this and help everyone ! Choose helping followers. Love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xuNJoR1Pam — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 19, 2020

In a press release, he was further quoted as saying:

This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives. I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same.

His company has closed gin-producing operations for an indefinite amount of time and will now produce sanitisers with 70 per cent alcohol.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia is 750, whereas the death count is 7.