Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is being advised that the elderly people, those above the age of 60, should avoid going out as a precautionary measure.

Now, we all know how difficult it is to convince our parents or grandparents to not go out. And while most of us are still struggling with the same in the wake of the recent pandemic, it seems that we are not alone in this.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan Tharoor took to Twitter to complain about his dad going to the Parliament, despite warnings to stay away from people during this outbreak.

My struggles with a lackadaisacal boomer today: @ShashiTharoor insists on going to Parliament with hordes of other people pressed together in close quarters even as Indian government enacts significant measures to begin imposing social distancing. This is nuts. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 19, 2020

He went on to say that this is not only dangerous for his father, but also for his grandmother and other family members.

No matter how correct we are, parents have comebacks for everything we say, and Shashi Tharoor was ready with his.

He quoted PM Modi from his address to the nation, where he said that public representatives have the duty of serving the nation.

But @PMOIndia @narendramodi (addressing nation right now) exempts public representatives from social distancing because it is their responsibility to serve the public, just like doctors, food delivery personnel & media (other categories exempted in PM’s speech) https://t.co/4Lpq5Ya3qB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 19, 2020

Ab hum bachche bhi toh kisi se kam nahi hai. Jawab dena to humein aata hi hai.

This cute feud between the father-son duo continued on Twitter and Ishaan replied,

There are other ways to serve the public than sitting on a bench in parliament — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 19, 2020

Their conversation struck a chord with many people on Twitter, because trust me everyone's going through the same thing right now.

I feel your pain, Ishaan. — Tanvi Madan (@tanvi_madan) March 19, 2020

Good luck with getting your parents to listen to you. :) — arundhatikatju (@arundhatikatju) March 20, 2020

You echo the sentiments of so many of us. Our parents are behaving as if nothing will happen. I hope Mr Tharoor and other seniors heed the advice! — Swagata Majumdar (@swagmaj) March 19, 2020

Story of all the parents these days ! — Puja Ibadat Kaur Williams (@DConquered) March 19, 2020

Bold move publicly calling out your Indian parent — Pawan Dubey (@thepawandubey) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, my dad is preparing to go out and I gotta go convince him that this is a quarantine and not a holiday. So, please stay at home.