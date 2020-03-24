The novel coronavirus is rapidly spreading in our country. Most state governments have ordered lockdowns while hospitals and other medical professionals are gearing up to fight this deadly pandemic.

This is an overwhelming situation for all medical professionals who are working around the clock to treat patients but, there are some who are willing to help and go that extra mile to prevent the spread of the pandemic further.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has come forward with a very thoughtful initiative and offered a helping hand to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

On Monday, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal offering the "Sarai" (inn) at the Gurudwara in Majnu Ka Tila, situated on the banks of river Yamuna, to be used as a quarantine facility for those who have tested positive and are in need of medical attention.

Gurdwaras are willing to open up their rooms for quarantine facilities. Much needed initiative. Thankful. https://t.co/P8nsA1X1NR — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) March 23, 2020

In the letter, the DSGMC also stated that all the 20 rooms in the Gurudwara are equipped with modern facilities and it also has separate rooms for medical workers.

They also said that there is ample parking in the premises and it is one of "the most safe and secure environment" to be in right now. In an interview with The Hindu, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said:

We offer to provide DSGMC Sarai of Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla Sahib as quarantine facility and provision of langar for the poor and needy people when and where it is required in Delhi.

The Gurudwara authorities have also said that free meals (langar) will be provided to all the patients as well as the medics. This is a very thoughtful and generous offer to make.

People on Twitter are also applauding the Gurudwara authorities for extending a helping hand to fight the virus.

Mashallah badiya kaam karrain badiya great... — Sadiq ali (@Sadiq72640578) March 23, 2020

Always at the forefront to serve humanity...cheers — Shams Irfan (@ShamsIrfan27) March 23, 2020

From war zones around the world to regions hit by natural calamities; & now this initiative to offer infrastructure at Gurudwara Sri Majnu ka Tila Sahib for quarantine facilities, Sikhs have always come forward to help the nation & humanity in times of crisis.#Sikhism https://t.co/8LeeayIXg2 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 23, 2020

This is great help to country. — Jagdish (@jagdish56891077) March 23, 2020

That's why I respect Sikh and their religion..... — parvendra kumar (@parvendra99) March 23, 2020

Gr8 , humane and fwd looking ! 👍🙏 India needs such efforts so does t world #IndiaFightsCoronavirus #IndiaComeTogether — Rajat Rai Khatri (@RajatRKhatri) March 23, 2020

Wow! You’ll are real great. Other communities must learn from you’ll. — Rajeev (@imrajeevk) March 23, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 400 mark and each day, more and more fresh cases are coming to light. Delhi is under lockdown till 31st March to contain the spread of COVID-19.