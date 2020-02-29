In the worst riots that Delhi has seen since 1984, many stories of heartbreak and horror have emerged.

However, equal, if not more, are the heartwarming instances of people showing their best side in these testing times.

The incredible story of Mujibur Rehman, I meet him in #Mustafabad. The mob burnt his house, looted his belongings, his life was saved by his Hindu neighbour, Sanjiv. He's read both the Vedas & the Quran & this is his message of peace. A moment of sunshine in despair. #DelhiRiots pic.twitter.com/h2rqcz1pIL — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 26, 2020

For instance, a father and son duo helping 60-80 Muslims in their area to flee the escalating violence.

Mohinder Singh and his son Inderjit Singh, carried all these people to safety on a bike and a scooty, taking 20 trips each.

They'd take at least 3-4 people, in case of women and children and 2-3 people, in case of boys and men.

They even put turbans on some kids to hide their identities.

This is Mohinder Singh.



During the anti-Muslim riots in Delhi, he and his son used their motorcycle to help 60+ trapped Muslim women + children escape.



When he came back for the men, he tied Sikh turbans on them, to hide the fact they were Muslim.https://t.co/KN57VNSJP7 pic.twitter.com/18UguY3sGu — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) February 28, 2020

They truly are heroes. I love what Mohinder Singh said about helping his Muslim neighbors - “I did not see Hindu or Muslim, I just saw people." https://t.co/JIEjSyryam — Naveena10 (@Naveena10) February 28, 2020

This way, they managed to transport around 60-80 Muslims from Gokalpuri to Kardampuri, localities which are one kilometre apart.

“We don’t think we did anyone a favour,” said Singh. “We didn’t do it for praise or for thanks. We did it because it was the right thing to do.”



Thank you, Mohinder Singh. https://t.co/EjCj35wDtJ — Tanzila Anis ‏🇮🇳 (@aaliznat) February 28, 2020

Respect 🙏 — Rishi (@SunoRishi) February 28, 2020

In a report by Huffington Post, Mohinder was quoted as saying:

I did not see Hindu or Muslim. I just saw people. I saw little children. I felt like they were my children and that nothing should happen to them. We did this because we all should act humanely and help those in need. What more can I say?

Sincere gratitude to both Inderjit Singh and Mohinder Singh. May God bless you and your families a million fold for your courage and kindness and for your humanity 🙏🏼 — 🅰️yesha (@SiddiqiMeister) February 28, 2020

As the city struggles to overcome the implications of the religion-based violence, these are the gestures it takes courage from. More power to people like Mohinder Singh and Inderjit Singh.

You can read the full story on Huffington Post website here.