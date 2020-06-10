Whether it is travelling for kilometers to feed the protestors during Delhi violence or serving distressed migrants with piping hot food on their journey, the Sikh community has always managed to extend their support to those fighting for a good cause.

Keeping the spirit of selflessness alive, the New York-based Sikh community was carrying out "god's work" by serving langar to the people protesting against racism in the US, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

According to a report by The New York Times, a dozen of Sikh volunteers from the Queens center served around 500 portions of full-fledged meals to the protestors along with 1,000 bottles of water and cans of soda.

The food boxes included equally distributed servings of matar paneer, rajma-rice along with some kheer.

Reportedly, 30 cooks have been working day and night in a gurdwara in Queens, New York and have managed to serve over 1,45,000 meals in just a span of 10 weeks. They have provided free meals to those who are struggling during the pandemic.

According to Guru Sahib's command, service is in their lap whom God makes his servant. It is a great service to put yourself in the forefront to serve others, regardless of your life in this tough phase.

Donate https://t.co/TNjM0NpyuK#UNITEDSIKHS #COVID19 #CoronavirusNewYork pic.twitter.com/l7EwsKOndT — UNITED SIKHS (@unitedsikhs) March 23, 2020

The coordinator of the World Sikh Parliament, Himmat Singh spoke about how their community wanted to aid peaceful protestors by fuelling their energies for speaking up against the wrongdoings of the authorities. He further added:

Where we see peaceful protest, we are going. We are looking for justice. We support this.

Through these acts of kindness during distressing times, the Sikh community across the globe has managed to restore our faith in humanity.