Social distancing rules have been flouted yet again.

According to reports, a huge crowd gathered to welcome senior Congress leader, Chandrakant Handore, in Mumbai, last night when he returned home after battling coronavirus.

57-year-old Congress leader was surrounded by his supporters as soon as he got out of his car.

And, it was nothing less than a party. Supporters were clapping, beating drums, bursting crackers and elbowing each other for space.

In #Mumbai, a #COVID positive Congress leader was welcomed by his followers after he got discharged. Crackers were burst on the road to welcome him and all norms of #SocialDistancing were flouted. @mayuganapatye with more pic.twitter.com/eX3nTl6x2B — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) May 31, 2020

Twitter was not pleased and this is how they reacted to the story.

@OfficeofUT

Is a case going to be registered against them or not?

I hope rules are not meant only for common public.



Social Distancing Defied At Congress Leader's COVID-19 Recovery Welcome - NDTV https://t.co/ElSeEut2Re — R M Bhatt (@neoconcepts21) May 31, 2020

Idiots — Vaishnavi 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@WavhalVaishnavi) May 31, 2020

RIP social distancing — Rachna (@Rachna3009) May 31, 2020

उनका स्वागत इस प्रकार किया जा रहा है मानो बीमारी से उबरने से सभी के लिए उन्मुक्ति आ जाती है Social Distancing Defied At Congress Leader's COVID-19 Recovery Welcome https://t.co/zjWOh9WPuj — प्यारा आत्मनिर्भर देशवासी (@IndianBeloved) May 31, 2020

This matter is of great concern as Mumbai is one of the worst-hit cities in the country. The number of coronavirus cases continue to rise significantly in the city.

The centre and the states have been urging everyone to follow social distancing norms but, some people just don't seem to listen.