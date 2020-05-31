Social distancing rules have been flouted yet again. 

According to reports, a huge crowd gathered to welcome senior Congress leader, Chandrakant Handore, in Mumbai, last night when he returned home after battling coronavirus. 

57-year-old Congress leader was surrounded by his supporters as soon as he got out of his car. 

And, it was nothing less than a party. Supporters were clapping, beating drums, bursting crackers and elbowing each other for space.  

Twitter was not pleased and this is how they reacted to the story. 

This matter is of great concern as Mumbai is one of the worst-hit cities in the country. The number of coronavirus cases continue to rise significantly in the city. 

The centre and the states have been urging everyone to follow social distancing norms but, some people just don't seem to listen. 