Social distancing rules have been flouted yet again.
Social distancing defied at Congress leader's #COVID19 recovery welcome https://t.co/oYQVSqd3e7 pic.twitter.com/M0WgzpyM9t— NDTV (@ndtv) May 31, 2020
57-year-old Congress leader was surrounded by his supporters as soon as he got out of his car.
And, it was nothing less than a party. Supporters were clapping, beating drums, bursting crackers and elbowing each other for space.
In #Mumbai, a #COVID positive Congress leader was welcomed by his followers after he got discharged. Crackers were burst on the road to welcome him and all norms of #SocialDistancing were flouted. @mayuganapatye with more pic.twitter.com/eX3nTl6x2B— Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) May 31, 2020
Twitter was not pleased and this is how they reacted to the story.
@OfficeofUT— R M Bhatt (@neoconcepts21) May 31, 2020
Is a case going to be registered against them or not?
I hope rules are not meant only for common public.
Idiots— Vaishnavi 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@WavhalVaishnavi) May 31, 2020
RIP social distancing— Rachna (@Rachna3009) May 31, 2020
उनका स्वागत इस प्रकार किया जा रहा है मानो बीमारी से उबरने से सभी के लिए उन्मुक्ति आ जाती है Social Distancing Defied At Congress Leader's COVID-19 Recovery Welcome https://t.co/zjWOh9WPuj— प्यारा आत्मनिर्भर देशवासी (@IndianBeloved) May 31, 2020
The centre and the states have been urging everyone to follow social distancing norms but, some people just don't seem to listen.