Today, there was a sonic boom in Bangalore that rocked a bunch of eardrums and set off alarms. The loud sound was heard at various parts of Bengaluru at around 1:45 PM. Many residents claimed they heard a loud 'boom', felt their homes shaking and their windows rattling. This went on for at least 5 seconds. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner said they are looking into it, and have even asked the Air Force Control Room to check if this was caused by a flight. .
Half of bangalore heard a very big sound.— Rajit Kumar Sharma (@rajitkumarshar1) May 20, 2020
Still reason for that sound is not found.#Bangalore#sonicboom pic.twitter.com/rHZ9OZZTag
Twitter has been buzzing about just what the heck it could be, leading to some pretty far out hypotheses, and a whole lot of funny content.
#sonicboom conversations in Bengaluru right now! pic.twitter.com/GBQVTauZfW— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 20, 2020
Others just thought it was straight up aliens. After all, it does sound like something otherworldly.
Nobody know what happened in #Bangalore.— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 20, 2020
This is my theory. "Aliens came to see IPL match & when they didn't see anyone playing they got pissed". pic.twitter.com/LoOBzr9fGB
Arnab is that you in #Bangalore? pic.twitter.com/Qm8IV12JPG— Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) May 20, 2020
That sound you heard? Don't worry, it was just #2020 burping after eating up almost half of the year. #Bangalore— Silly Stree 🧞♀️ (@23khyati) May 20, 2020
Now can we tick on Alien Invasion too? #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/HZX0x7UmOH— Annanya Jha (@_annanya) May 20, 2020
#Bangalore ppl after hearing the noice#banglore #earthquake pic.twitter.com/0plfx2WcPl— 💮Blue🌸 (@drishtooo) May 20, 2020
#sonicboom— मयंक 🌋 (@perfect_mynk) May 20, 2020
After hearing the boom sound marvel fans be like - pic.twitter.com/35S9nCkPNd
Visuals from today's Sonic Boom #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/VIjBVGxdDJ— Specsy (@thandakhoon) May 20, 2020
If it isn't a #sonicboom— Gokul (@gokul3797) May 20, 2020
I won't be surprised with this happening in #banglore in 2020😂😂#Aliens2020 pic.twitter.com/XJwTSIAJLJ
Did you ?#Bangalore pic.twitter.com/vyLJNmiVT1— Rajas Belsare (@rajasbelsare) May 20, 2020
#sonicboom #banglore— Chicken Lover (@K2HPO4) May 20, 2020
ppl :- Ye explosion kisliye
God :- pic.twitter.com/u4SFCsKhqn
Don't panic Bangalore it's just flash running through the city #Bangalore #sonicboom pic.twitter.com/uoXzQ4hNrj— sangeeth (@sangeethkrishna) May 20, 2020
Super Sonic Boom #Bangalore— MunNaa 🥳 (@Munnaa09) May 20, 2020
Air force : pic.twitter.com/O05n49O4An
Investigations into what actually happened are ongoing. Pretty freaky stuff, huh?