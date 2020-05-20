Today, there was a sonic boom in Bangalore that rocked a bunch of eardrums and set off alarms. The loud sound was heard at various parts of Bengaluru at around 1:45 PM. Many residents claimed they heard a loud 'boom', felt their homes shaking and their windows rattling. This went on for at least 5 seconds. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner said they are looking into it, and have even asked the Air Force Control Room to check if this was caused by a flight. .

Unexplained phenomena is a way of life by now, but it still needs an origin, or some form of rational explanation.



Half of bangalore heard a very big sound.

Still reason for that sound is not found.#Bangalore#sonicboom pic.twitter.com/rHZ9OZZTag — Rajit Kumar Sharma (@rajitkumarshar1) May 20, 2020

Twitter has been buzzing about just what the heck it could be, leading to some pretty far out hypotheses, and a whole lot of funny content.

Others just thought it was straight up aliens. After all, it does sound like something otherworldly.

Nobody know what happened in #Bangalore.

This is my theory. "Aliens came to see IPL match & when they didn't see anyone playing they got pissed". pic.twitter.com/LoOBzr9fGB — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 20, 2020

That sound you heard? Don't worry, it was just #2020 burping after eating up almost half of the year. #Bangalore — Silly Stree 🧞‍♀️ (@23khyati) May 20, 2020

Now can we tick on Alien Invasion too? #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/HZX0x7UmOH — Annanya Jha (@_annanya) May 20, 2020

#sonicboom



After hearing the boom sound marvel fans be like - pic.twitter.com/35S9nCkPNd — मयंक 🌋 (@perfect_mynk) May 20, 2020

Investigations into what actually happened are ongoing. Pretty freaky stuff, huh?