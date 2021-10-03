Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have seen Aryan Khan’s pictures all over social media by now. Khan has been detained by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) for questioning after the team busted an alleged rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress Ship off the Mumbai coast.
Amidst this chaotic situation, an old interview clip of Shah Rukh Khan has resurfaced on the internet where he is talking about how he would spoil his son.
Back in 1997, King Khan, along with his wife, appeared on the popular chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal.
While chatting about his professional and personal life, he joked that he would absolutely spoil his son by allowing him to run after girls, have sex and do drugs.
I told him that when he's three or four years old, he can run after girls. And smoke as much as he wants. He can do drugs and he can have sex. He should have fun.
This is what #SRK did teach to his son #AryanKhan, So he is not wrong at all. 🙏🙏🙏🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/9H0UdhNNIB— KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) October 3, 2021
People had a few responses.
A clip from a #ShahRukhKhan interview by #SimiGarewal when #AryanKhan was all of 3 years 2 months old (in which @iamsrk jokes about what all licences he will allow his son) is doing the rounds on WhatsApp. Amazed at how people discover these nuggets. Social media can be brutal.— GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) October 3, 2021