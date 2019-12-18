The nations' students fighting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is making headlines across the globe. In a latest tweet that is going viral, the front page of three international newspapers can be seen covering India's ongoing protests.
NY Times, Wall Street & Washington Post all Carry front pages on Jamia/Muslims Protests #ProtestAgainstCAB pic.twitter.com/ZYq0DUcBVC— Ashish K Singh (ABP News) (@AshishSinghLIVE) December 18, 2019
Indian students have found solace and support in international media and institutions. From Harvard to Yale and Oxford, images of students protesting in the cold against the CAA and the police force, have surfaced. Open letters by the students and the alumni are also making rounds on the internet.
Harvard
Oxford
Oxford University students, academics and alumni issue statement against police action on Indian students protesting the new Citizenship law.— Sameer Rashid Bhat (@sameeric) December 17, 2019
Yale
@Yale students have joined the chorus of voices in solidarity with fellow students in India. Read our open letter here.#CAAProtest#CABProtests#CABAgainstConstitution#CAB_नहीं_चलेगा#CAA_काला_कानून_है#ResignAmitShah#भाजपा_की_उलटी_गिनती_शुरू pic.twitter.com/IvaDq59KJh— Shakti sumra (@SumraShakti) December 18, 2019
Protests in cities across India have continued, from Jamia University to IIT, every student is standing up against the CAA and NRC.