The anti-CAA/NRC protests have been going on for months now, and one of the major points of talk has been about the Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

According to NDTV, the SC has now refused to put the CAA on hold, and has given the Centre 4 weeks to respond to petitions about the law.

The SC will not be granting any stay on the bill without hearing the government.

A 5-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde will also give an interim order on 143 petitions that are challenging the CAA.

All High Courts have been restrained from hearing petitions on the CAA until the SC decides on those pleas.

Meanwhile, petitions on CAA in Assam and Tripura will be taken separately.

People who had been hoping for an extension on the CAA's implementation expressed their disappointment online, but also pledged to keep fighting.

Routine hearing, another 4 weeks. No stay or even postponement of CAA.We the People of India must continue the movement to save the Constitution that we gave to ourselves.#SupremeCourt #CAA_NRC — Ladeeda Farzana (@ladeedafarzana) January 22, 2020

As expected SC says it will not grant any stay on CAA without hearing Centre. Another four weeks of wait.



You may delay the justice, but we won't let you deny it. This is a long battle of the people against the Fascist state. We shall fight. We shall win.#SupremeCourt — Nabiya Khan | نبیہ خان (@NabiyaKhan11) January 22, 2020

On knowing that there is no stay on CAA by SC and that govt gets 1 month to reply, a #ShaheenBagh women said "ab hum ek mahina to kya ek saal tak dharne pe baith sakte hai. Unhone sikhaya diya na sadak pe nikalna." Most powerful, how women have reclaimed public spaces, nights. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) January 22, 2020

The #SupremeCourt said it will Not Grant Any Stay on #CAA without hearing the Centre on the matter!



SC is Shredding Our Constitution & is Failing to Protect the Fundamental Rights of Citizens!



Judiciary is Losing Credibility & has become a "Caged Parrot" of Modi & Shah!#Shame — Jagrity Sablok (@jagritysablok1) January 22, 2020

While this is going on, the courts are being urged to defer the implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) until the other rulings are given.