Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's 58-year-old uncle has died from an alleged attack by robbers in Punjab's Pathankot district. According to NDTV, 4 members of his family have also sustained injuries from the attack.

The vitcim has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a government contractor. The incident reportedly took place at Thariyal village on the night between August 19 and 20.

Kumar's brother Shyam Lal confirmed that the victim was the cricketer's uncle.

According to police, 3-4 members of the 'Kale Kachhewala' gang attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house.

At the time of the attack, the family was sleeping on the terrace. Ashok Kumar suffered head injuries and died on the same night. Meanwhile, Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana had earlier said he had no confirmation about the victim's relation with the cricketer.

Kumar's 80-year-old mother Satya Devi, his wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal have also suffered injuries.