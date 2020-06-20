The unjust divide between people who get bail without deserving to and those who are still languishing in jail just keeps getting wider in India.

J&K DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested for ferrying 2 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a car on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, has been given bail after police failed to file a chargesheet on time.

According to The Print, Singh, along with Irfan Shafi Mir, another accused in the case, were granted bail by a Delhi court in a case filed by a special cell of Delhi Police.

J&K DSP Davinder Singh, Caught With Hizbul Militants, Gets Bail in Absence of Chargesheet https://t.co/lNM1vmFyP2 — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) June 19, 2020

This is a separate terror case he was accused of, and not the case related to transporting militants.

Delhi Police had arrested Davinder Singh in a separate case. He continues to be in judicial custody in NIA case. Investigation is in full swing in NIA case and a chargesheet will be filed against Davinder Singh and other accused persons in the first week of July, 2020. https://t.co/ubvmAl80tX — NIA India (@NIA_India) June 19, 2020

The court noted that the probe agency failed to file a chargesheet within 90 days from Singh's arrest, as prescribed under law.

While Singh will still remain in custody due to the NIA's case, this is a major lapse of security. The move led to shock and disbelief online that an accused in such a serious case of national security could be given bail. There were also comparisons drawn between the protesters and activists who have been jailed without bail for much smaller offences; sometimes none at all.

It is easier to get bail if you were caught transporting terrorists than if you were part of a protest in India. https://t.co/BlOaHjNI2K — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) June 19, 2020

Pregnant women booked under UAPA for a non-bailable imprisonment but a person caught red handed with a terrorist goes free because Delhi police takes no action.... Now that's a new low for all involved — rups (@rupsdbb) June 19, 2020

Terrorist gets bail and Activist lodged in Jail https://t.co/lnp0eoG7Vw — Prashant Kanojia (@PJkanojia) June 19, 2020

What?? Chargesheet not filed on time??



This is beyond imagination. Unbelievable. — Shantanu Katre (@Shantanu_katre) June 19, 2020

लानत hai terrorist ko bail aur students ko jail mc wah modi ji wah। — Chandrakant🇮🇳 (@CHANDRA72687690) June 19, 2020

Delhi police is arresting college students during Covid under fake charges..they book students who have been granted bail but they have no time to file chargesheet against this maniac — Shantanu Katre (@Shantanu_katre) June 19, 2020

J&K cop Davinder Singh, caught transporting Hizbul Militant, gets bail b'cos Special Cell of Delhi Police was so busy filing 'terror' charges against @SafooraZargar, @PinjraTod members, Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan etc it failed to file chargesheet in time! https://t.co/UzTZwfSOWY — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) June 19, 2020

Where Davinder Singh can get bail and Safoora Zargar can't — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) June 19, 2020

In new India, Davinder Singh can get bail but Safoora Zargar cannot — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) June 19, 2020

For helping terrorists,JK Police officer Davinder Singh got bail as Delhi police failed to submit chargesheet in time....

on the other hand pregnant student Safura Zargar who was arrested for anti CAA movement refused bail in spite of Corona atmosphere.

This is our Judiciary now. pic.twitter.com/378TlBZA4N — নাগরিক পার্থ গাঙ্গুলী. |||| Citizen Partha Ganguly (@parthagee) June 20, 2020

Suspended JK Police officer Davinder Singh granted bail in terror case who abetted Pulwama horror in which 35 Soldiers were killed granted bail after @DelhiPolice fails to file chargesheet in time



Delhi Police was so busy in arresting activists who protested against CAA & NRC — SANJAR - سنجر (@SanjarAazad) June 19, 2020

DR Bindra

- Sold his flat for langar to feed the Anti-CAA activists

- Delhi Police files charge sheet against him.



Davinder Singh

- Sold his nation and helped the terrorist in Pulwama Attack

- Delhi Police didn't file charge sheet against him. pic.twitter.com/knX60692ZS — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 19, 2020

Meanwhile, people like DS Bindra, who provided langar to Shaheen Bagh protesters has been implicated in the riots, and Safoora Zargar has still not been given bail, despite being pregnant. People are outraged at this miscarriage of justice.