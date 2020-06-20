The unjust divide between people who get bail without deserving to and those who are still languishing in jail just keeps getting wider in India. 

J&K DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested for ferrying 2 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a car on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, has been given bail after police failed to file a chargesheet on time.

According to The Print, Singh, along with Irfan Shafi Mir, another accused in the case, were granted bail by a Delhi court in a case filed by a special cell of Delhi Police. 

This is a separate terror case he was accused of, and not the case related to transporting militants.

The court noted that the probe agency failed to file a chargesheet within 90 days from Singh's arrest, as prescribed under law.

While Singh will still remain in custody due to the NIA's case, this is a major lapse of security. The move led to shock and disbelief online that an accused in such a serious case of national security could be given bail. There were also comparisons drawn between the protesters and activists who have been jailed without bail for much smaller offences; sometimes none at all. 

Meanwhile, people like DS Bindra, who provided langar to Shaheen Bagh protesters has been implicated in the riots, and Safoora Zargar has still not been given bail, despite being pregnant. People are outraged at this miscarriage of justice.