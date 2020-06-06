Going through a pandemic without money or job is hard enough, so to think that a section of people have to face ostracisation on top of that, is both infuriating and heartbreaking.

We are talking about domestic workers here.

A few days ago, a report from The Indian Express revealed the condition of maids in Noida. They are not being paid and have lost their jobs. As a result, some have even resorted to begging for food.

domestic workers in Delhi
Source: The Indian Express

The situation in Karnataka is no different, where they are also facing the stigma of being the 'virus carriers'. 

Their only request? It's okay if you are scared, just communicate that with respect. 

That seems like a far-fetched idea for now, though, as a source from Delhi's Vasant Kunj area told ScoopWhoop about the systematic prejudice against domestic workers in her building complex. 

So what is happening is, with the easing of the lockdown, the society is allowing people to call their maids to work.

However, they have to sign a form given by the RWA, which says, among other things, that the employer takes full responsibility in case their decision leads to anyone getting infected with Covid-19.

Here it is.

Now what makes it an elitist step, is the fact that there is no such form for other people entering the society. 

In the conversation, our source told us that while there are temperature checks for people coming inside, they do not need to fulfill any such formality.

As for residents, even temperature check is allegedly skipped.

temperature gun
Source: SHRM

This insinuation that the risk of the virus spreading is more from domestic help than other people, is problematic.

The residents should be careful in general and NO ONE should be allowed to enter or leave the building without being thoroughly questioned.

Basically, the rules should be the same for all.

And it is us, the ones who are more privileged, who must ensure that. 

Because the domestic workers are already struggling unimaginably and probably not even thinking about fair treatment.

They will come and work, even if it comes at the cost of being mistreated, because they are out of options.

It's the authorities and the employers who have to keep their condition in mind, not call them for work unless absolutely necessary and pay them regardless of everything.

In this regard, another question is: Do the RWAs even have the power to make such rules? 

A similar news had emerged from Ghaziabad last month, when the RWAs had asked the doctors working on the frontlines in Delhi to not come back to their own homes. 

In this case, though, they had received orders from higher ups.

These are tough times for everyone but ours is not an equal world, so that means even the challenges are different for different sections of people.

The domestic workers are bearing the brunt because of social distancing and need both, our respect and financial support. Let us do our part in making things easier for them.