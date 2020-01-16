Indian Cricket superfan, Charulata Patel, who garnered overnight attention across the country has passed away at the age of 87. The face that represented India's fandom for the game will always be remembered as one of the iconic moments of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

BCCI: Team India's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/E0Dz3fr28J — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

Charulata's Instagram account confirmed the news of her passing away. The statement said:

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30 PM. She was such a sweet little lady, it’s true ‘small things come in small packages’ our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary. She was our world.

Rest in peace daadi, your charm and energy will always be remembered.