With no food, water or rest, thousands of migrant workers are walking home or hitch-hiking atop trucks along with their families.
In Telangana, a group of 100 teachers have been working together to provide the migrant workers with food, along the highway.
From food to footwear: 100 teachers join forces for those walking the highway https://t.co/LSTUcqFiOb— TOI Hyderabad (@TOIHyderabad) May 16, 2020
Under the guidance of mandal education officer, Battu Rajeshwar, the teachers have been making arrangements for the poor labourers at Perkit Junction near Nizamabad for the past few days.
He further stated that they have employed professional cooks who are preparing the meals and each teacher contributes from their own pocket.
Each day, nearly ₹20,000 is spent for the initiative and they are also distributing footwear to the migrant workers.
In these difficult times, they are giving the migrants some much-needed help and support.