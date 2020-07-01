If there is one thing we have seen in this pandemic, it's that a doctor will do anything to save their patients' lives.

They will work for hours, they won't go home for days and they will risk their own lives if it means that the patient has even 1% chance of surviving in serious cases.

This kind of selflessness is often beyond comprehension for people, who have taken the opportunity today, to thank the medics on National Doctors' Day.

That's correct, July 1 is celebrated as Doctors' Day in India, and people are using #ThankYou to mark the occasion. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

They're always there for us when we need them the most. #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/rxHO9XhQfX — Rahul Sanehi 🇮🇳 (@sanehi_rahul29) July 1, 2020

#ThankYou for your hard work and dedication in the covid19 time risking your self and doing for us to all doctors thank you pic.twitter.com/eRxiFQFX6T — Mahesh Bharath (@MaheshBharath9) July 1, 2020

#doctorsday is a reminder to all of us to take some time out to appreciate them for their dedication and selfless service.They have been the Frontline warriors in this pandemic, putting their lyf in danger. A big Salute to all savior of mankind.🙏 #ThankYou #doctorsday2020 pic.twitter.com/jv8dPJt8bk — Ritu Singh (@RituSin29094182) July 1, 2020

Our doctors are fighting one of the toughest battles of this century. Their heroic stories of service and sacrifice will inspire several generations to come. On this Doctors Day, let's celebrate their unparalleled contribution to our society. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 1, 2020

Happy #NationalDoctorsDay, We salute the doctors for saving our lives. pic.twitter.com/VhXDepobdi — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 1, 2020

Happy doctors day, On this day I would like to thank and express my gratitude to each and every doctor who are selflessly risking their lives to save lives of millions of people 🙏🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 1, 2020

Best wishes to all doctors on #DoctorsDay. We express our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation admires and salutes your professionalism and sacrifice in the service of fellow citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 1, 2020

#ThankYou Doctors are the 2nd best gift from God after the mother....



Happy doctors day❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JClGuQegef — Aayush sharma (@12003aayush) July 1, 2020

Thank you Doctors..

You r the real superheroes, you r the warriors....

Thank you so much for your selfless services.🙏🙏 #ThankYou #1stJuly #doctorsday2020 pic.twitter.com/3rgQ44k5Gk — Prince Haque (@princehaque121) July 1, 2020

Thank you doctors, you have served us day and night without rest....It's God's day celebrated as doctors day❤️#doctorsday2020 #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/aKEQlkzI2N — Ashish Jain (@AshishJ49429238) July 1, 2020

On Doctor’s Day, I salute our brave Doctors who have been leading the battle against COVID-19 at the forefront. Their uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy in these challenging times is truly exceptional. Nation salutes their devotion and sacrifice. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2020

A Doctor is the first person who carry you in hands And also the last one .



When we are all wishing Happy Doctors day they are somewhere in a hospital ward wishing for their patient's happy life .#Happy #doctorsday — Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) June 30, 2020

Happy Doctor Day everyone! #ThankYou to all the doctors and nurses saving people's lives while putting their own lives at risk during this pandemic😊 — Night Wraith (@NightWraith8) July 1, 2020

Our doctors are fighting one of the toughest battles of this century. Their heroic stories of service and sacrifice will inspire several generations to come. On this Doctors Day, let's celebrate their unparalleled contribution to our society.@RamanDhaka @DivyaSh21854431 — Sanjay yadav (@Sanjayy35400123) July 1, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes, some have stethoscopes around their necks and wear scrubs, masks and PPE kit. An appreciation post for our doctors, nurses and staff for their time, effort, hard work, professionalism.



Salute to Beautiful "Fighters in White".



Happy Doctor's day pic.twitter.com/cz6meNgHR3 — Rain Infotech (@raininfotech) July 1, 2020

Happy doctor's day to all the doctors out there. You guys are real life God to us. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iOxHYgLnLC — Subhashree Kalyani (@SubhashreeKaly2) July 1, 2020

In India, Doctors' Day is celebrated in the memory of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a reputed physician and former CM of West Bengal.

To all the doctors, thank you for doing what you do. We will forever be in your debt.