With the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients every day, people are trying to be up to date with the latest information. While the fastest way of keeping yourself update may be the Internet, currently the world wide web is filled with random websites which are spreading a ton of misinformation.

This is also a time when scammers are using people's fear and selling them fake products like masks and sanitizers. To protect yourself from these scammers, here are the top 7 things that you must avoid searching online.

1. Don't search for apps to map the spread of coronavirus.

If you are looking to keep a track of all the areas that are most affected with coronavirus, look for it on the official website. You should keep in mind that there is no dedicated app that can do so and you may end up downloading ransomware.

2. Avoid searching for coronavirus-related websites as this could be harmful.

Looking for authentic information about the coronavirus? You must rely on the official World Health Organisation and government websites, as non-official and fake websites can easily steal your personal information.

3. Do not search for coronavirus testing kits as they are unauthorised and most probably fake.

There is a reason why only a few government and private hospitals are authorised to test for the coronavirus. The test is complex as the virus is difficult to discover, so, all the testing kits that claim to detect the virus are just to fool people.

4. Avoid searching for coronavirus symptoms online.

Reading newspapers and watching TV ads are the best way to find about the symptoms of coronavirus. However, if you don't have access to any of these, finding it on the official website of World Health Organisation is probably the best idea.

If you are still unsure about your symptoms, it is highly advisable that you see a doctor.

5. Don't search for coronavirus vaccinations or medicines online.

As of now, scientists have not made vaccines or medicines for coronavirus. So, it is advised that you don't search for them on the Internet and ignore any product that claims to treat the coronavirus.

6. Do not open or respond to any coronavirus-related email for an unknown source.

It is the time when cybercriminals can take advantage of people's anxiety to dupe them. You must avoid opening any mail from an unknown source that claims to have information about the coronavirus as it might be a phishing attack.

7. Avoid searching for immunity-boosting tips or products online.

If you are looking to boost your immunity to fight coronavirus, you must understand the fact that it is something that takes time to build and can not be acquired overnight. Hence, all the tips and products may not work for you.

We advise you to stay indoors and avoid public gatherings. This is also the time when you should keep a distance from rumours and spams.