The nation is currently going through the biggest economic slowdown in its independent history. We are still under lockdown and the very serious threat of the Coronavirus pandemic is not over yet. In the meantime, governments across the country have not stopped spending money.

1. The central government is still going ahead with the construction of the new parliament building that is going to cost Rs 922 crore.

A green nod has been given to construction by the environment ministry’s Expert Appraisal Committee. It cleared the controversial project in its April 22-24 meeting, despite severe criticism from civil society organisation and opposition parties.

2. On the 3rd or May, the central govt spent an undisclosed amount on Indian Air Force flying over hospitals from Srinagar to Thiruvanthapuram and Dibrugarh to Kutch and showing them to flower petals.

This was part of the nationwide thanksgiving effort by the armed forces to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff, police and other front-line workers battling coronavirus in the country.

3. RBI writes off nearly Rs 70,000 crore loans of 50 defaulters, including Mehul Choksi & Vijay Mallya.

While technically this is not spending, opposition parties, particularly the Indian National Congress had severely criticised the RBI's decision to waive loans of billionaire defaulters.

4. On the 9th of May, ANI reported a Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh removed the slums near a pond in Rewa for the purpose of 'beautification'.

RN Tripathi, the Tehsildar spoke to reporters about the same and said that this was being done o the directions of the state government.

Work of removing encroachment is underway. This is being done as part of the beautification of pond as directed by state government.

There are no right words to end this with. So, I will let you form your own conclusions.