Residents of West Bengal's Siliguri woke up to the mesmerizing view of the third highest mountain in the world, Kanchenjunga, during the lockdown.
Twitter user, Ashish Mundhra shared a picture of the beautiful view from his home, that was shot by his dad, on Twitter and soon others followed suit. Take a look.
Kangchenjunga, the 3rd highest mountain in the world can be seen clearly from Siliguri now.— Ashish Mundhra (@mundhrashish) April 29, 2020
Shot by Dad from our home. pic.twitter.com/1YGCZ1Xc4M
And, it is definitely a treat for the eyes, especially when you get to see the majestic mountain ranges after so many years, all thanks to the clear skies and drop in pollution levels. Surreal!
Grew up watching this every day!!! Was a student of St Pauls Darjeeling!! pic.twitter.com/3EdOs7CII0— Germ (@shankythepoet) April 30, 2020
The Kanchenjunga, 3rd highest mountain in the world, is visible from Siliguri, W.B.#Kangchenjunga pic.twitter.com/XHIjPP9wcG— Dr. H. S. Chakrabarti (@himadrishekharc) May 2, 2020
Kangchenjunga is visible from Alipurduar too. pic.twitter.com/bLoaIepfmi— SouradipBhattacharya (@bsouradip) April 30, 2020
Kangchenjunga is considered as abode of the Goddess,worshiped by the original inhabitant of Sikkim.— Itishree (@Itishree001) April 28, 2020
This divine mountain with its family of mountain Kumbakarna and Pandim present themself as Sleeping Buddha. pic.twitter.com/Pr7s7zuZel
These awesome pictures caught the internet's attention too and this is how they reacted to the enchanting views of Kanchenjunga.
This is amazing, Thanks for sharing Ashish!— iamgunti (@iamgunti) April 30, 2020
And it looks beautiful— nested_if (@Insaneinsaan4) April 30, 2020
This kind of pics is lesson for us..that how much we play with this Earth— mahiendar (@mahiendar) April 30, 2020
So surreal 👌— travel but later. (@junkkDNA) April 30, 2020
Beautiful view— Quest Yellow (@QuestSea9) May 1, 2020
How lovely!! 😱😱— Dr. Falguni Vasavada-Oza (@falgunivasavada) April 30, 2020
That is a beautiful sight !— Nandini C (@nandinic11) April 30, 2020
I remember the blue ‘wall of hills’. Going up from NJP towards Darjeeling, that would be clearly visible as soon as we left Siliguri behind. And add to the feeling that yes, we are going up into the mountains.
This just goes on to show how nature is reviving itself while humans are isolating. It's time for us to reflect on our actions, it's time to treat nature and wildlife in better ways. Right?