Residents of West Bengal's Siliguri woke up to the mesmerizing view of the third highest mountain in the world, Kanchenjunga, during the lockdown.

Twitter user, Ashish Mundhra shared a picture of the beautiful view from his home, that was shot by his dad, on Twitter and soon others followed suit. Take a look.

Kangchenjunga, the 3rd highest mountain in the world can be seen clearly from Siliguri now.

Shot by Dad from our home. pic.twitter.com/1YGCZ1Xc4M — Ashish Mundhra (@mundhrashish) April 29, 2020

And, it is definitely a treat for the eyes, especially when you get to see the majestic mountain ranges after so many years, all thanks to the clear skies and drop in pollution levels. Surreal!

Grew up watching this every day!!! Was a student of St Pauls Darjeeling!! pic.twitter.com/3EdOs7CII0 — Germ (@shankythepoet) April 30, 2020

The Kanchenjunga, 3rd highest mountain in the world, is visible from Siliguri, W.B.#Kangchenjunga pic.twitter.com/XHIjPP9wcG — Dr. H. S. Chakrabarti (@himadrishekharc) May 2, 2020

Kangchenjunga is visible from Alipurduar too. pic.twitter.com/bLoaIepfmi — SouradipBhattacharya (@bsouradip) April 30, 2020

Kangchenjunga is considered as abode of the Goddess,worshiped by the original inhabitant of Sikkim.

This divine mountain with its family of mountain Kumbakarna and Pandim present themself as Sleeping Buddha. pic.twitter.com/Pr7s7zuZel — Itishree (@Itishree001) April 28, 2020

These awesome pictures caught the internet's attention too and this is how they reacted to the enchanting views of Kanchenjunga.

This cleary shows we’re the ones responsible for this mess.

I used to have this lovely view of Kanchanjunga each morning from our quarters at Binaguri Cantt when my father was posted there in 1980-1983 — Atul Parashar. (@atul_parashar) May 1, 2020

This kind of pics is lesson for us..that how much we play with this Earth — mahiendar (@mahiendar) April 30, 2020

That is a beautiful sight !

I remember the blue ‘wall of hills’. Going up from NJP towards Darjeeling, that would be clearly visible as soon as we left Siliguri behind. And add to the feeling that yes, we are going up into the mountains. — Nandini C (@nandinic11) April 30, 2020

This just goes on to show how nature is reviving itself while humans are isolating. It's time for us to reflect on our actions, it's time to treat nature and wildlife in better ways. Right?