While we'd all like to maintain a healthy lifestyle, most of us find junk food and laziness too hard to resist. But 73-year-old Joan MacDonald had the will power that most of us don't.
Because, at the age of 70, she began the journey of transforming herself and today, she is a social media celebrity who has left people inspired and impressed.
3 years ago I began this long, slow journey and now I realize that there really isn’t any end to it. Each day I move in a direction based on my choices. Each month is a new milestone. Each year I seem to have changed so completely I think I can’t change any more and yet I do.💕💕 At this point, I truly realize that we are limitless. At any moment we can make a decision to change. No matter how difficult or challenging life is, we must remain steadfast in our aim and keep inching forward. When I got started I never imagined I’d be where I am today. I just wanted to get my health back and get off my medication. Each door we step through leads to another door and then another. I hope you all keep choosing to grow! To learn to love yourself, take the best care of yourself, and dare to dream and love with your whole heart again.🙏🙏 . Pink outfit by @womensbest . . #transformation #hope #justdoit.
As per reports, Joan had battled with high blood pressure, cholesterol and acid reflux issues for most of her life. Three years ago she decided to work on her body, just so she could get off medication. Thus began her interest in gymming, which led to her incredible transformation.
Don’t get discouraged by how far you have to go. On the right I was 3 months into this journey and I just took it one day at a time. I honestly had no idea that I would end up where I am today. I just wanted to be off my medication. I can remember that getting down to the 150s was a pretty impossible dream. When I finally reached 156 lbs in the summer of 2017, I was worried that if I lost any more weight I would look flabby and frail. Michelle asked me to trust her and just be patient with the process. A year later, 2018, I was in the 140s pretty comfortably, and still seeing some exciting changes. I thought that would be as good as it gets. 😅 Now here I am yet another year later, and comfortably in the 130s. Michelle now tells me that she plans for me to be in the 120s by next fall, just by continuing slowly the way we’ve been going. That still seems impossible to me but I now know to just trust the process. 💕💕💕 . Have a wonderful holiday season everyone. Love yourself enough to make the changes you need to have the health you desire. 🤶🏻🤶🏻🤶🏻 . #transformation #diet #weightlosstips #weightloss #fitover70.
Over a period of three years, she has lost 50 pounds and is much healthier than before. And her enthusiasm for gymming and staying fit remains at an all-time high.
She also shares videos of her workouts on her Instagram page, along with tips for exercising and eating right.
People commented on her posts, talking about how she'd inspired them:
It really is never too late to work towards a healthier lifestyle.