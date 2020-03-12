While we'd all like to maintain a healthy lifestyle, most of us find junk food and laziness too hard to resist. But 73-year-old Joan MacDonald had the will power that most of us don't.

Because, at the age of 70, she began the journey of transforming herself and today, she is a social media celebrity who has left people inspired and impressed.

As per reports, Joan had battled with high blood pressure, cholesterol and acid reflux issues for most of her life. Three years ago she decided to work on her body, just so she could get off medication. Thus began her interest in gymming, which led to her incredible transformation.

Over a period of three years, she has lost 50 pounds and is much healthier than before. And her enthusiasm for gymming and staying fit remains at an all-time high.

She also shares videos of her workouts on her Instagram page, along with tips for exercising and eating right.

People commented on her posts, talking about how she'd inspired them:

It really is never too late to work towards a healthier lifestyle.