Imagine if we all were trained to spot fake love or fuckboys in our lives. Surely, life would have been less messed up! While heartbreaks are the worst to handle and flings lead to emotional turmoil, this class claiming to help us find love sounds like a miracle.

ADVERTISEMENT A Twitter user named Shubh posted an ad that reads:

We help you in getting your love life from whatever to forever.

The syllabus of this love class will help you spot things like ‘saajan zone’ and more.

NOT trust guys named Aryan/ Kartik/ Rohan/Rahul

Test your patience by going on a mock date with a ‘gym freak’

Identify whom to bro zone/friend zone/ghost zone / saajan zone

Pretend that you know everything about IPL

ADVERTISEMENT Not just that, it’s for free and comes up with a fun activity too. Have a look:

saw this poster outside a girls' hostel 💀 pic.twitter.com/5n80GloNXl — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) February 12, 2023

Someone also said it’s marketing for a show, and others are simply shocked!

Gajab marketing 😭 but the promo of show was so bleh https://t.co/OFf67vFlw0 — JUNGKOOK READ MY COMMENT /SEXY NUKIM/ (@hiphopggukie) February 12, 2023

The only reason I'm still single. https://t.co/aRJnf6U4Pp — Rahullll (@Mars_residentt) February 12, 2023

nahh the aryan slander be crazy https://t.co/ui4cp3c47j — Aryan Saraf (@CrazedJunkie) February 13, 2023

saajan zone😭😭 https://t.co/Cp210nYNBH — 𝙂𝙖𝙮𝙖𝙗 𝙎𝙝𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙞𝙖𝙣 ᶠᵃⁿ ᵃᶜᶜᵒᵘⁿᵗ (@shivangisadorer) February 13, 2023

Thank God my name is pranav 😂 https://t.co/ZMxq8NKamY — pranavbhardwaj🍒 (@pranavbhardwajg) February 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Can agree on that Kartik one lol 😭👍 https://t.co/rH7gm2uQJt — ♡ (@Kusumsayss) February 12, 2023

Dafuq! This is a marketing campaign for the show Jab we matched on Amazon miniTV. Here’s the trailer for the show: