Imagine if we all were trained to spot fake love or fuckboys in our lives. Surely, life would have been less messed up! While heartbreaks are the worst to handle and flings lead to emotional turmoil, this class claiming to help us find love sounds like a miracle.
A Twitter user named Shubh posted an ad that reads:
We help you in getting your love life from whatever to forever.
The syllabus of this love class will help you spot things like ‘saajan zone’ and more.
- NOT trust guys named Aryan/ Kartik/ Rohan/Rahul
- Test your patience by going on a mock date with a ‘gym freak’
- Identify whom to bro zone/friend zone/ghost zone / saajan zone
- Pretend that you know everything about IPL
Not just that, it’s for free and comes up with a fun activity too. Have a look:
Someone also said it’s marketing for a show, and others are simply shocked!
Dafuq! This is a marketing campaign for the show Jab we matched on Amazon miniTV. Here’s the trailer for the show: