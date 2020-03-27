At a time when scenes of police brutality on the streets of the country has become a part of the everyday news cycle, this Meerut cop has chosen to walk a different path.

Vijay Gupta, the Sadar Bazar Police Station SHO, is funding a kitchen to serve meals to the poor and the homeless with his personal savings, India Today reported.

Speaking to reporters about the philanthropy during the coronavirus lockdown, he said:

I am distributing food to beggars, the homeless and rickshaw pullers, mostly... When a partial lockdown was announced, I asked two cooks from a nearby village to come and stay in my house and make food for people who are living on the streets during this pandemic... I am paying them for their services, and I am thankful that they obliged.

While we're getting stories of police using brutal measures to keep people indoors, there's also this cop. Station Officer Vijay Gupta at Sadar Bazar, Meerut, has turned his home into a community kitchen, bearing the cost of cooking himself. He distributes meals while on patrol.

He also has a message for the people in this time of crisis.

This is his appeal to the people of his city, but applies to the rest of us also. #StayAtHome.

Twitter has bee praising the cop for his humanitarian actions.

It is actually quite good to see a cop doing this for the poor and the homeless. It will go a long way in setting an example for the rest.