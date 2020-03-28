A 34-year-old Tamil Nadu man from Theni district, who had been quarantined at home, ran out of his house last night a killed a 90-year-old woman by biting her throat.

Speaking to the Times of India, the cops said that the killer, who had returned from Sri Lanka just a week ago, was 'mentally disturbed' after being quarantined at home.





Late last night, he ran out of his home naked and bit Natchimmal's throat who was sleeping outside her home.

According to reports, neighbours tried to come to her rescue after hearing her crime and secured the man and then handed him over to the cops. The woman was then admitted to Theni Government Hospital, where she passed away.