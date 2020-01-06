"It doesn't take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle." - Norman Schwarzkopf
An Australian firefighter's son collecting his father's medal of honor at his funeral 😭— Karma Doll #ShinodaSquad 🇦🇺 (@KarmaDoll77) January 2, 2020
These bushfires are horrid, but the aussie spirit remains ♥️🖤🇦🇺
To those that risk their lives for us every day, we say thank you 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/2zzdCNhAd3
The toddler was seen wearing a firefighter's outfit and a pacifier in his mouth while receving the medal from New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.
The toddler son of a volunteer firefighter who was killed battling wildfires in Australia received one of the service’s highest honors on behalf of his father https://t.co/nrvUodBNLj pic.twitter.com/sZ9tzyhUUA— Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2020
People on social media were left teary-eyed after seeing these heart-warming pictures that went viral on all social media platforms.
