Almost 18 people have lost their lives to the Australia bushfires and while the efforts to bring the situation under control is still going on, a few brave firefighters also lost their lives in the line of duty.

Harvey Keaton, a 19 month-old toddler son of a firefighter who was killed in Australia's bushfire, received a bravery medal on behalf of his father on Thursday during the funeral services.



The toddler was seen wearing a firefighter's outfit and a pacifier in his mouth while receving the medal from New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

According to the Mirror , Geoffrey Keaton, the toddler's father and his collegue Andrew O’Dwyer died last month battling the bushfire in Australia. They were killed after a tree fell on their vehicle, causing it to overturn.





People on social media were left teary-eyed after seeing these heart-warming pictures that went viral on all social media platforms.

My heart goes out to the little boy.

May their souls rest in peace!

More than 13 million acres of land has been burnt and almost 1,500 homes have been destroyed in NSW state alone, since September due to the bushfires.

