Torrential rains wreaked havoc in the city of Jaipur yesterday (14th August), causing waterlogging at several places and affecting road traffic movement and train services.

According to civic authorities, rainfall started at 6:30 AM and continued till 1 PM on Friday. Vehicles were submerged in water and some low-lying areas in the city were also submerged in flood water.

#jaipurrain : Low-lying Ghat ki Guni area near Transport Nagar. pic.twitter.com/pj2fRhhAw2 — TOI Jaipur (@TOIJaipurNews) August 14, 2020

As per reports, 3 people died and over 50 families had to be shifted from low-lying areas of the city to safer places.

In this particular video shared by CNN News18, the flood water can be seen gushing down a narrow lane with high intensity, so much so, that people were also being pulled in by the heavy flow of the water.

Thankfully, their lives were saved by others who pulled them out in time.

#WATCH - Parts of Jaipur experienced flood-like situation after heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/hP87tljdmA — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) August 14, 2020

People also took to social media to share videos of the damage caused by the flood-like situation in several parts of the city.

#HappeningNow Conditions of Jaipur Rain. What we have given to nature, nature is giving us back!pic.twitter.com/WL0siN9IxZ — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 14, 2020

Hearing that parts of Jaipur flooded. Praying for everyone’s safety 🙏🏻 #jaipurrain pic.twitter.com/OYxurGRntu — Anu Bajaj (@MsAnuOfficial) August 14, 2020

In its forecast, Jaipur Met office said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected for the next 24 hours.