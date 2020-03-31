Coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdown has put a lot of responsibility on policemen, who are coming up with innovative techniques to make people stay at home.

Some are singing.

Some are wearing 'corona helmets'.

And some are performing skits. Like the ones in this video.

Two of them can be seen telling people about the dangers of corona while their colleagues, acting like the virus, are dancing in the background. 

Then suddenly, someone who doesn't practice social distancing, enters the frame. 

traffic policemen doing a skit on corona
Source: Twitter/Rishabh Gupta

No price for guessing what happens next. He gets corona. 

traffic policemen doing a skit on corona
Source: Twitter/Rishabh Gupta

Kudos to him for great acting, because I couldn't tell he was a part of the skit until the very end, when he drives off.

If people don't understand the concept after this, I have really no hope.