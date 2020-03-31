Coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdown has put a lot of responsibility on policemen, who are coming up with innovative techniques to make people stay at home.

Some are singing.

Who says our policmen can't think out of the box to keep you at Home#Lockdown21 #StayHomeSaveLives #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/zGoCCcodMp — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) March 27, 2020

Some are wearing 'corona helmets'.

And here's a cop donning a Corona helmet to create awareness. 👏👏

Things authorities have to do to make people sit at home. pic.twitter.com/B3xj8TYVD5 — Rohit TK (@Teekkayy) March 27, 2020

And some are performing skits. Like the ones in this video.

Strange times. #LoveInTheTimeOfCorona Watch till the end for the coup de grace. pic.twitter.com/ExAy3lfpcW — Rishabh Gupta (@slartifartbast) March 30, 2020

Two of them can be seen telling people about the dangers of corona while their colleagues, acting like the virus, are dancing in the background.

Then suddenly, someone who doesn't practice social distancing, enters the frame.

No price for guessing what happens next. He gets corona.

Kudos to him for great acting, because I couldn't tell he was a part of the skit until the very end, when he drives off.

The guy in the bike needs to be in a movie ASAP. — Easternguy (@Easternguy143) March 30, 2020

The coronavirus cop seems to be having fun, at least.

(It may be all the stress but I can't stop laughing) — انوشکا چالاکال (@princessesierra) March 30, 2020

Dance? It’s an exact rendition of the menacing approach of the dreaded corona virus. — Rishabh Gupta (@slartifartbast) March 30, 2020

Stay at home or the corona virus will get you like it will get this unsuspecting biker. — Rishabh Gupta (@slartifartbast) March 30, 2020

Haha... This is epic — Nikhil KL (@nirvikaara) March 30, 2020

If people don't understand the concept after this, I have really no hope.